ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

Hillsborough County opens three new testing sites

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 27,869 cases and 867 deaths in the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says, "We have flattened the curve."

------------------

5:50 a.m. (April 22)

Pasco County will reopen some of its parks Wednesday with limited access.

The select locations will allow essential recreational activities like walking, biking, hiking, fishing or running.

People at the parks will still have to follow social distancing guidelines and keep six feet apart. Groups of 10 or more will not be allowed.

You can find a full list of what parks will reopen here.

RELATED: Pasco County opens some parks with limited access

4:20 a.m. (April 22)

Hillsborough County opens three new COVID-19 testing sites.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd Street, Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Avenue, Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Avenue SE, Ruskin

6:10 p.m. (April 21)

The latest data from the Florida Department of Health indicates 867 people have died of COVID-19, and there have been a total of 27,869 cases in the state.

6 p.m. (April 21)

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 54 residents of Freedom Square of Seminole had tested positive and 94 residents of the long-term care facility had tested negative for COVID-19. Additionally, 22 employees have tested positive and 56 tested negative.

5 p.m. (April 21)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says, "We have flattened the curve."

"You go back a month, a month and half and you hear that it’s only a matter of time before the Florida hospitals could be overwhelmed. Those predictions have been false. Our work is succeeding. We have flattened the curve. Available hospital beds have increased since the pandemic started," DeSantis said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

He also said, "I was in college when 9/11 happened. I don’t think the amount of fear and panic of today is what it was then. Nobody predicted we would be in the spot we’re in today. It’s because Floridians really pulled together regardless of party. I’m hopeful we’ll come out of this strong.