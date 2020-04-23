ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need.

Key Facts

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 28,309 cases and 893 deaths in the state.

Sarasota County Commissioners vote to reopen the county's beaches with restrictions.

Walmart implements one-way aisles for customers

10:39 p.m. (April 22)

The Pinellas County Medical Examiners Office has confirmed to 10Investigates that the total COVID-19 related deaths at Freedom Square of Seminole have climbed to five residents.

The most recent passing was a 96-year-old on Tuesday. The medical examiner's office said none of the reported deaths occurred at the facility.

9:08 p.m. (April 22)

Hillsborough County announced another resident has died from COVID-19 Wednesday night. This brings the county's total deaths to 21.

"The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County expresses our condolences to their loved ones.," county leaders said in a release.

6:46 p.m. (April 22)

In an additional step to help keep shoppers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is implementing one-way aisles for customers.

The one-way aisles are designed to help with social distancing efforts and will allow shoppers to keep more space between them.

All store aisles will be marked with floor decals to help indicate the correct flow of foot traffic. Customers will see green "Shop This Way" decals highlighting the correct way to walk through the aisles and red decals reading "Do Not Shop This Way" if they are going the wrong way.