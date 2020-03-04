ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key Facts

144 deaths reported in Florida, with 9,008 confirmed cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a "safer-at-home" order for the state of Florida, effective April 3

Disney suspending monthly payment for pass holders

------------------

9:45 a.m. (April)

Hernando County now has a COVID-19 hotline. Residents may call (352) 540-6233 for any questions related to Hernando County and COVID-19 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 a.m. (April 3)

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says a firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus. Another 60 firefighters are in quarantine.

The department has more than 1,100 firefighters and paramedics

9:10 a.m. (April 3)

Hillsborough County Joint Information Center provides guidelines for religious services

Those who choose to attend religious services in-person should follow the public health and safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

This includes providing at least 6 feet of space between attendees and avoiding gathering in groups larger than 10 people.

By remaining at home whenever possible, and following the CDC guidelines, you can help stop the spread of the virus among your congregation, your friends, and your neighbors.

Leave your home only when absolutely necessary, limit gatherings to 10 people, and provide 6 feet of space between individuals.

9 a.m. (April 3)

Two Publix employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement Friday morning, a Publix spokesperson said one associate works at the store at 525 S Belcher Road in Clearwater, the other associate works at the store at 1555 S Highland Avenue, also in Clearwater.

Publix stores will remain open as an essential service during the statewide 'safer-at-home' order. The company says it's taking measures to protect employees and customers. They include:

A "heightened" disinfection program

Quarantine and paid leave for associates who tests positive and others who came in contact with them

Installation of plexiglass sheilds and registers, customer service desks and pharmacies

Signs in stores reminding everyone of social-distancing guidelines

Six-foot spacing markers at registers

Adjusted store hours to allow more time for disinfection and restocking

(April 3)

As of 8:30 Friday morning there are 9,008 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida. 144 people have died from the virus.

9:07 p.m. (April 2)

Three employees from Tampa International Airport tested positive for COVID-19, the airport director said.

7:04 p.m. (April 2)

The Walt Disney Company says it will start to furlough employees starting this month.

6:18 p.m. (April 2)

Governor Ron DeSantis issued two new executive orders Thursday regarding re-employment assistance and mortgage foreclosure, eviction relief.

The governor said the additional assistance is needed after 348,511 unemployment claims were filed in the last two weeks.

That’s why all agency heads have been directed to assist the Department of Economic Opportunity with their re-employment assistance efforts.

Enhancing the response in both call centers and online submissions, but also expanding the department to accepting written filings.

“This system is not handling the needs of the people of Florida in an adequate way,” DeSantis said.

As for his second order, DeSantis is suspending both foreclosures and evictions for the next 45 days.

He mentioned that give the times this action is warranted and they wanted to put this in place to deter Floridians from losing their homes during hard times.