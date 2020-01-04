If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Key Facts

85 deaths reported in Florida, with 6,741 confirmed cases

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted calls to implement a statewide stay-at-home order

DeSantis also said he's signing an executive order to allow retired law enforcement and medical professionals to return to work to help fight COVID-19

6 a.m. (April 1)

The coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium is reopening after Hillsborough County officials announced they have secured 1,500 additional tests.

The site will re-open Wednesday and close on Friday.

The drive-thru testing will only be administered to patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. Patients must pre-register through the Hillsborough County Call Center as well as make an appointment.

The call center will be taking appointments starting March 31 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Their phone number is (813) 272-5900.

11:34 p.m. (March 31)

After Gov. Ron DeSantis said he didn't want the Holland America Zaandam cruise ship carrying hundreds of people with flu-like symptoms to dock in Florida, he might soon get a call from President Donald Trump.

Trump said he will speak with the governor about the situation, the USA Today reports, though it's unclear what the men will discuss exactly. Two of the company's ships, the Zaandam and Rotterdam, recently were able to cross the Panama Canal and are heading to Florida.

"I am going to do what is right, not only for us but for humanity," Trump reportedly said.

8:30 p.m. (March 31)

A 28-year-old man died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital from COVID-19 coronavirus, the hospital confirmed.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the person's case involved travel in Florida and Illinois. There was no apparent contact with a person who had COVID-19.

