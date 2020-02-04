If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Key Facts

101 deaths reported in Florida, with 7,773 confirmed cases

Tampa pastor who was arrested says he will not hold services on Sunday

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs an executive order to allow retired law enforcement and medical professionals to return to work to help fight COVID-19

8:48 p.m. (April 1)

The Tampa pastor who was arrested Monday after Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he held a packed service despite Hillsborough County's "safer-at-home" order now says he will not hold services this Sunday.

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne made the announcement that The River at Tampa Bay would not hold services at the church on Facebook Live Wednesday night.

Howard-Browne said there would still be a broadcasted service.

7:24 p.m. (April 1)

Manatee County said its county buildings will remain closed to the public through April 30 in accordance with Gov. Ron DeSantis' order.

Transit services continue to operate but passengers are asked to limit their trips to essential travel only.

