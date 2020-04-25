ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

The state's unemployment claims website will be down for maintenance until Monday.

Florida will allow licensed pharmacists to administer COVID-19 tests

Florida's Department of Health is now reporting a total of 30,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,046 deaths.

The City of Pinellas Park Small Business Relief Program closed due to an overwhelming response.

8:00 a.m. (April 25)

For Floridians who’ve struggled to file unemployment claims, the state website had an unwelcome message Friday morning:

“[The website] CONNECT is currently processing payments. We apologize for the inconvenience. CONNECT will be available at 8:00 a.m Monday, April 27.”

The website has been a highly publicized disaster since newly unemployed Floridians began flooding the filing portal in March. Some have spent as many hours trying to log into the system they have missed on the job. More than 1.7 million claims have been filed since March 15, and just 108,000 claims have been paid – under 16 percent.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the system “cumbersome” and the state’s initial response “unacceptable.” He made several public efforts to increase server capacity and improve the system’s functionality, which at times has required the system to be shut down overnight. But system shutdowns have increased frustration and the backlog of people struggling to file claims.

RELATED: Florida’s unemployment claims website down until Monday morning

6:28 p.m. (April 24)

In the latest string of theme park worker furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando confirmed to 10News that it will be furloughing part-time hourly staff beginning May 3.

During the furlough, the theme park said it will enroll workers into the state unemployment system.

This comes after the park announced earlier this month it would be paying employees through April 19. However, starting April 20, "nearly all our team members will be paid at 80 percent of their pay," according to a news release.

Universal Orlando did not confirm the length of the furlough or the amount of staff impacted. The theme park has been closed since March 15 and will stay closed until May 31.

6:05 p.m. (April 24)

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida is now 30,533. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 has also risen to 1,046.

5:16 p.m. (April 24)

During a press conference, Friday Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he has directed state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to allow licensed pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests. This change comes in an effort to expand testing across the state

"We've got to figure out ways to make it as simple and accessible as possible," DeSantis said.

The reason for the expansion is to make things easier, DeSantis said. He hopes pharmacies across the state consider looking into offering COVID-19 testing; and, if they do, the governor said Florida stands ready to help.

As of today, the governor said around 320,000 Floridians have been tested for COVID-19.

