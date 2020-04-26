ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

The state's unemployment claims website will be down for maintenance until Monday.

Florida will allow licensed pharmacists to administer COVID-19 tests

Florida's Department of Health is now reporting a total of 31,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,074 deaths.

The City of Pinellas Park Small Business Relief Program closed due to an overwhelming response.

----

11:50 a.m. (April 26)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 31,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. 1,074 deaths have been reported.

10:34 p.m. (April 25)

The Florida Department of Health has released it's daily county-by-county coronavirus update. Here are how may current cases, deaths have been reported in your area. (As of April 25)

Hillsborough: 1,041 cases, 21 deaths

Pinellas: 677 cases, 24 deaths

Pasco: 233 cases, 4 deaths

Polk: 400 cases, 18 deaths

Sarasota: 318 cases, 32 deaths

Manatee: 497 cases, 42 deaths

Citrus: 95 cases, 9 deaths

Hardee: 10 cases, 0 deaths

Hernando: 89 cases, 3 deaths

Highlands: 76 cases, 7 deaths

8:25 p.m. (April 25)

The Clearwater Police Department was forced to cancel Operation Medicine Cabinet today because of the coronavirus.

It's partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration that allows people to turn in their unwanted or unused prescription medication. The goal is to keep those medications out the of hands of children and others who may abuse them.

Clearwater PD said it will reschedule the event.

6:40 p.m. (April 25)

Pinellas County's top cop just weighed in on a big debate.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri wrote a lengthy statement on Facebook, laying out his reasons for supporting the reopening of the county's public beaches and pools.

"The purpose of the Safer at Home and other orders was to “flatten the curve” and stop any rapid increase of COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our healthcare system," Gualtieri wrote.

"These orders were never intended to eliminate COVID-19, nor is that possible at the present time, or the foreseeable future."

The sheriff said the number of new cases in Pinellas County has "stabilized" and local hospitals are "in good shape."

"We are capable of handling any increase in COVID-19 cases which will likely occur once closures are lifted," Gualtieri wrote.

And Gualtieri pointed out another major change that's taken place since the beaches were shut down – the spring breakers are gone.

"The people who are using the private beaches, which have remained open, are acting responsibly overall and adhering to the social distancing requirements."

You can read Sheriff Gualtieri's whole statement here:

4:00 p.m. (April 25)

Pinellas County's administrator explained in a three-page memo what the reopening of county beaches and parks would look like -- when it happens.

According to Barry A. Burton, "the next phase is not a return to normality, it is learning how to live with the pandemic while mitigating the impact on our community."

Burton said step one would be to reopen public beaches, parking lots and pools, and there would be limited hours and other restrictions. Chairs, coolers and blankets, for example, would be prohibited.

CDC social distancing guidelines would also be enforced.

RELATED: Pinellas County sheriff wants beaches, pools reopened. County administrator pushing phased approach