Hillsborough County Schools and Polk County Schools are virtually hiring new teachers for the 2020-2021 school year. Virtual information sessions start Tuesday, April 28.

If you live in Hillsborough County, you can get a free COVID-19 test. You no longer need to be pre-screened or show symptoms, but you do need to call ahead.

The Florida Department of Health reports 1,088 people have died from COVID-19 coronavirus. It is tracking a total of 32,138 cases.

5:00 a.m. (April 28)

Hillsborough County Schools is looking to hire new teachers for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Due to current social distancing guidelines, hiring events will be held virtually.

Several virtual information sessions will be held starting today:

Tuesday, April 28, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 30, 9:00 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, May 5, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All meetings with candidates will be held virtually. You can sign up for upcoming sessions here.

Polk County Schools is also holding an online hiring event today. For more details and to register, click or tap here.

South Region: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Northeast Region: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Northwest Region: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All schools in the district will be represented; virtual chats will be held for three hours followed by potential Skype interviews with principals.

6:58 p.m. (April 27)

Any Hillsborough County resident who wants a free COVID-19 coronavirus test can get one but only if they call ahead.

Prior to the announcement, people had to be pre-screened and had to show coronavirus symptoms to get a test. The criteria now includes anyone who feels unwell or is generally concerned about coronavirus, according to a news release.

6:10 p.m. (April 27)

The Florida Department of Health reports 1,088 people have died from COVID-19. It is tracking a total of 32,138 cases.

The Department of Health also releases a daily county-by-county report of cases (as of April 27):

Citrus: 97 cases; 11 deaths

Hardee: 13 cases; 0 deaths

Hernando: 89 cases; 4 deaths

Highlands: 80 cases; 7 deaths

Hillsborough: 1,062 cases; 21 deaths

Manatee: 533 cases; 42 deaths

Pasco: 237 cases; 5 deaths

Pinellas: 598 cases; 25 deaths

Polk: 441 cases; 18 deaths

Sarasota: 323 cases; 32 deaths