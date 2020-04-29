ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts, not fear.

Key Facts

Hillsborough County Schools and Polk County Schools are virtually hiring new teachers for the 2020-2021 school year. Virtual information sessions start Tuesday, April 28.

If you live in Hillsborough County, you can get a free COVID-19 test. You no longer need to be pre-screened or show symptoms, but you do need to call ahead.

Pinellas County beaches are set to reopen to the public next week.

----------------------------------------------

9:29 p.m. (April 28)

Hundreds of thousands of people who spent time -- hours that stretched into days -- working through Florida's troubled unemployment system have found themselves "ineligible for reemployment assistance."

That means a payout of zero dollars, but there's another option: try again.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Tuesday announced people who were marked as "ineligible" for state benefits might instead be eligible for special federal benefits.

As of Tuesday evening, about 40 percent of all claims processed -- about 267,912 claims -- have been found to be ineligible, according to the state's dashboard.

RELATED: 'Ineligible' for unemployment assistance? Florida wants you to apply again

6:52 p.m. (April 28)

High school seniors, these days are for you: District leaders in Hillsborough and Polk counties on Tuesday approved alternate graduation plans.

Original graduation celebrations could not be held because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the risk of infection the virus posed to people gathering in large groups.

Hillsborough County says if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not adjust its current guidelines for the summer and does not allow public gatherings, options will be explored for virtual graduation ceremonies.

RELATED: Hillsborough, Polk school leaders approve revised graduation plans

5:16 p.m. (April 28)

Hillsborough County leaders announced they will extend existing government closures through Friday, May 15.

"This extension allows the County sufficient time to ensure its operations and services align to any Executive Orders issued by the Governor," a news release states.

RELATED: Pinellas County beaches to reopen Monday

5 p.m. (April 28)

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and County Administrator Barry Burton are discussing the reopening of county beaches and public pools, which is set to happen Monday.

Both were in favor of the reopening.

There are still restrictions in place, and people are still told to practice social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter