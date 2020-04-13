If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

Florida Health reports it is tracking 19,895 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 461 deaths.

A member of the Pasco County Fire Rescue recently tested positive for the virus.

Overall, health officials said more people are being tested for coronavirus.

10:37 p.m. (April 12)

As a reminder, Manatee County boat ramps will open Monday at 3 p.m. County leaders last week voted in approval to reopen the county-owned ramps.

The county also extended a local curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

9:17 p.m. (April 12)

The Hillsborough County Health Department reports a person who tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus has died, bringing the county's death total to 16.

"The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County expresses our condolences to their loved ones," the county said in a news release.

6:06 p.m. (April 12)

The Florida Department of Health reports nine more people have died from COVID-19 coronavirus since the morning update, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 461.

The agency is tracking 19,895 positive cases, which is up 548 cases.

2:30 p.m. (April 12)

Pasco County has confirmed that a member of the Pasco County Fire Rescue team recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is the first Pasco County Government employee to test positive, and we want to make sure you are all informed.

"The team member began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on April 4, while at work, and was sent home. The employee was working with six other team members on that day, and all six were placed on paid leave, in accordance with DOH recommendations.

"None of the six [are] showing any symptoms and all are expected to return to work pending negative COVID-19 test results or the end of their 14-day quarantine - whichever comes first. Please keep in mind that we will not be releasing any other information to protect our employees' privacy."

1:50 p.m. (April 12)

The Florida Department of Health says that while Florida’s testing has increased, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 11 percent. Of the 11,010 tests performed on April 11, there were 1,379 positive results, or 11 percent.



Six people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

