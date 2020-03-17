ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak – and the over-inflated fears associated with it – grip the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively avoiding the hyperbole that's running rampant across social media and respected news outlets.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

---

4:30 a.m. (March 17)

The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners will have a special meeting at 3:30 pm Wednesday at the Citrus County Courthouse regarding updates to COVID-19. To view the meeting online, LIVE or archived, you may visit our website direct link here: http://citruscountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

You can also watch live on Spectrum Channel 643 during the scheduled meeting time.

4:30 a.m. (March 17)

The Florida Department of Health confirms five Florida residents have died from COVID-19 coronavirus, up from four in its last update. The person is located in Orange County.

There are a total of 160 COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, plus six that are Florida residents who are diagnosed and isolated out of state.

4 a.m. (March 17)

WrestleMania and all related events won't be held in the Tampa Bay area, WWE says. However, WrestleMania will stream live at 7 p.m. on April 5 on the WWE Network. Only essential personnel will be there to broadcast it from a closed set at WWE's training center in Orlando. It will be available on pay-per-view.

RELATED: WWE WrestleMania 36 closed to the public, will still stream live online

7:10 p.m. (March 16)

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is ordering all the city's bars and restaurants to limit their capacity to 50 percent to help limit the spread of COVID-19. They will also be closing no later than 10 p.m. until further notice. These instructions take effect at noon on Tuesday.

RELATED: Mayor to Tampa bars and restaurants: Cut capacity by half, close by 10 p.m.

YOUTUBE: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida