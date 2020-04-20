If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

Jobless Floridians plan to protest the 'broken process' of the state's current unemployment benefits system at 2:00 p.m. Monday. at the capitol in Tallahassee.

Shake Shack is giving the government back its $10 million small-business loan.

Some Florida beaches may be opening back up, but health experts say you shouldn't plan your beach trip just yet.

------------------

7:30 a.m. (April 20)

Beaches in Jacksonville partially reopened over the weekend, while beaches in Pinellas County remained closed.

Florida is still under a 'Safer at Home' order until the end of April, and doctors say you should continue to follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

"It's extremely important we don't spread this infection to each other. If we do, this will get worse and continue to spread. Numbers will get worse. If we socially distance and stop the spread, we get through this much quicker," Dr. Nishant Anand said. He's the Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at BayCare.

RELATED: Doctors: Some Florida beaches are open again, but you shouldn't go

5:00 a.m. (April 20)

The burger chain Shake Shack says it has obtained new funding and will return a small-business loan it got to help weather the coronavirus crisis.

Shake Shack has laid off or furloughed hundreds of its employees and needed the assistance, its CEO Randy Garutti and its founder Danny Meyer said Monday in a statement.

The company was able to get extra funding late last week through an “equity transaction” and decided to “immediately return" the $10 million paycheck protection loan it obtained through the CARES Act.

RELATED: Shake Shack returning government's $10 million small-business loan

10:46 p.m. (April 19)

Jobless Floridians are angry after turning to the state’s unemployment benefits system -- only to find a broken process.

Weeks of frustration have inspired some to create the Tallahassee Stand for Your Unemployment Benefits rally that will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at the state capitol in Tallahassee.

People are asked to respect social distancing and stand at least 6-feet apart should they show up.

RELATED: Jobless Floridians plan to protest unemployment benefits problems

8:03 p.m. (April 19)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold an organizational and informational meeting regarding the reopening of the state's economy, according to a news release.

It is scheduled for 2 p.m.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis announces Florida task force to help reopen state

5:30 p.m. (April 19)

The Florida Department of Health reports 774 people have died from COVID-19 coronavirus; it is an increase of 10 deaths since the morning update.

There are 318 more positive cases of coronavirus the agency is tracking, bringing the total to 26,314.

4:22 p.m. (April 19)

Two of the five residents evacuated from Freedom Square Rehabilitation on Saturday who were tested for COVID-19 coronavirus received a negative result.

Three of them tested positive and already were reported as such, the facility said Sunday.

Staff began removing people from the Freedom Square of Seminole facility on Friday after three people died from coronavirus. Several people were transported to area hospitals earlier in the week when they became symptomatic or tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Seminole nursing home reports new coronavirus test results following evacuation

YOUTUBE: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida