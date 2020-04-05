Coronavirus in Florida: DeSantis to speak from Sarasota testing site

Monday marked the beginning of phase one of reopening Florida with some restaurants reopening with restrictions.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts, not fear.

Key Facts

"Phase one" of reopening Florida's economy starts today.

Pinellas County beaches open with restrictions. One beach's parking lot was shut down as it reached capacity.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 35,969 positive cases and 1,399 deaths in the state.

---

8:43 p.m. (May 4)

City-owned boat ramps at Centennial Park and Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota will reopen to the public on Tuesday, according to a news release.

City leaders voted Monday to reopen the ramps, stressing people need to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

8:42 p.m. (May 4)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference about COVID-19 coronavirus at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Mall at University Town Center.

10News will carry his remarks live.

6 p.m. (May 4)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update on the state's unemployment system as people file claims due to coronavirus shutdowns.

DeSantis there was at least $77 million spent on the existing CONNECT system. While it has been plagued with issues throughout the years, he said the largest problem in the past several weeks has been the amount of traffic coming into it.

In the meantime, DeSantis said he will direct Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to investigate how the CONNECT system was paid for and to look over the different amendments in the contract.

The announcement comes as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined other state leaders in calling for an investigation.

"Our goal is to continue processing new claims as quickly as possible," DeSantis said.

5:04 p.m. (May 4)

The coronavirus testing site at The Mall at University Town Center had 531 people come through on Monday. The two-day total is 924 tests administered.

4:36 p.m. (May 4)

A big parking lot at a popular Pinellas County beach was shut down only hours after it opened on the first day as part of Florida's phase one reopening.

However, people who live in the area still can hit the shoreline at Pass-A-Grille Beach.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri during a news conference Monday said the beach hit "100 percent," which forced deputies to close down the parking lot to the public.

3:27 p.m. (May 4)

People who live in Pinellas County and are interested in getting a COVID-19 coronavirus test can do so regardless of symptoms.

Plus, they're totally free.

Community Health Centers of Pinellas is operating three testing sites from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

12:30 p.m. (May 4)

The city of Tampa announced it reopened on Monday some dog parks and beaches.

The reopened dog parks and dog beaches are:

Angus Goss Dog Park, 4601 N Central Ave.

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Dr.

Davis Islands Dog Park and Beach, 1002 Severn Ave.

Deputy John Kotfila, Jr. Memorial Dog Park, 705 N. Raymond St.

Gadsden Park, 6901 S MacDill Ave.

Giddens Park, 5202 N 12th St.

Herman Massey Park, 1002 N Franklin St.

James Urbanski Dog Park at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Boulevard.

New Tampa Rotary Dog Park, 17301 Commerce Park Blvd.

Palma Ceia Park, 2200 Marti St.

Picnic Island Dog Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd.

Rowlett Park, 2401 E Yukon St.

Queenie’s Dog Park at Waterworks Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave.

Washington Street Park, 118 N 12th St.

The city said parking lots at the dog parks and beaches are also open. Tampa said visitors must still follow social distancing guidelines and keep dogs on leashes while walking into and leaving the park.

And, starting at 2 p.m. Monday, the following beaches are back open:

Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway

Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St.

Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave.

Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd.

Tampa said playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields and restrooms at these beaches are still closed.

Find more information and the latest updates from the city here.

10:50 a.m. (May 4)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 35,969 positive cases of coronavirus in the state with 1,399 deaths,

10 a.m. (May 4)

Tampa Premium Outlets and Tyrone Square will reopen today at 11 a.m.

In addition to reopening, Simon has launched a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and non-profits.

7 a.m. (May 4)

Pinellas County beaches open back up with restrictions.

4 a.m. (May 4)

"Phase one" of reopening the state's economy begins today.

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside the home

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others

Avoid settings of 10 people or more that do not readily allow for physical distancing

Face masks are recommended for all face-to-face interactions and situations where you can't social distance

Schools remain distance learning

Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited

Elective surgeries can resume

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with 6-foot space between tables and indoor seating at 25-percent capacity

Retail can operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity

No changes for bars, gyms and personal services such as hairdressers

---

10:22 p.m. (May 3)

As restaurants prepare to reopen for dine-in services, many things have changed.

Customers to Datz Restaurant Group's locations will notice some of them.

“There are no condiments on our tables anymore. Gone are the days of the ketchup bottle that sat on the table," explained Suzanne Perry, co-owner of Datz Restaurant Group which owns Dr. BBQ, Datz Tampa, Datz St. Pete, Datz Riverview, Dough and The Canyon.

These restaurants have changed everything from the way people wait to how customers will eat. Gone, too, is the crowded lobby.

9:25 p.m. (May 3)

With 12 deaths reported, a Polk County nursing home ranks among the Top 5 senior care facilities hardest hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Opis Highlands Lake Center, of Lakeland, sits in fourth as of Sunday, with 12 reported COVID-19 resident deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

In a separate statewide case monitoring list recently released by the DOH, the facility reports 85 cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff -- 62 residents and 23 staff.

6:08 p.m. (May 3)

The Florida Department of Transportation has collected 16,300 traveler forms at the Interstate 10 and Interstate 95 checkpoints and 22,600 traveler forms at public-use airports statewide.

Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier ordered a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people coming into the state from areas hardest hit by the coronavirus, such as New York.

