Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 23,340 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The health department is also reporting 668 deaths.

Time On Target Security is paying for first responders' gas at a New Port Richey 7-Eleven

Pinellas Park business owner accused of violating the county's safer at home order.

6 a.m. (April 17)

Time On Target Security is paying for first responders' gas at a New Port Richey 7-Eleven Friday morning from 6-8. Hand sanitizer will also be handed out.

10 p.m. (April 16)

Deputies say a Pinellas Park business owner violated the safer at home order several times and became argumentative when told to stop operating his business.

Galen Wood, 36, was arrested Thursday night at his business, Kitchen Table Games at 9600 66th Street North.

Wood is charged with operating a non-essential business and traveling to operate a non-essential business.

6 p.m. (April 16)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 23,340 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The health department is also reporting 668 deaths.

This is a rise in 353 cases and 35 deaths since the update given this morning.