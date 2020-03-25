If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

Key facts:

20 deaths reported in Florida

1,467 reported cases in Florida

Tampa mayor likely to issue a stay-at-home order

Pinellas County reported a 67-year-old person died Monday

4:30 a.m. (March 24)

10:27 p.m. (March 24)

To help protect employees, Publix has announced plans to install plexiglass partitions to protect its cashiers.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain, which operates 1,200 locations, says the partitions will be seen at all registers within the next two weeks. A spokesperson said installations would begin this weekend.

"I can confirm that we will be installing plexiglass companywide at our registers, customer service desks and pharmacies," Publix spokeswoman Mario Brous said. "Installations will begin this weekend, and we expect to conclude within the next two weeks."

9:34 p.m. (March 24)

On the day an executive order affecting New York-area travelers to Florida was set to go into effect, there was no guidance on how to implement it.

On Tuesday, 10Investigates revealed how law enforcement agencies were left in the dark about how to handle the order. Then, late Tuesday night, some guidance arrived -- although it was directed mostly at travelers, not the people expected to enforce the policy.

The Florida Departement of Transportation, working with the Florida Department of Health, late Tuesday said people flying to Florida from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are required to isolate for 14 days or during the length of their visit, whichever is shorter, to help limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

7:25 p.m. (March 24)

The city of Miami will implement a stay-at-home order starting Tuesday night, WFOR-TV reports.

Mayor Francis Suarez on Twitter said he wants people planning on visiting for spring break to go home.

