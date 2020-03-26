If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key Facts

23 deaths reported in Florida, with 1,977 confirmed cases

Pinellas County has voted in favor of a 'safer-at-home' order

Hillsborough County to consider its own measure Thursday.

---

5 a.m. (March 26)

President Donald Trump has declared Florida a disaster area because of the coronavirus outbreak. The president acted Wednesday, one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the declaration. Florida is the sixth state to receive one because of the viral outbreak. The move makes the state eligible for federal funding for emergency protective measures and crisis counseling.

7:12 p.m. (March 25)

Manatee County said it will accept drivers with an appointment at the Bradenton Area Convention Center to be tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.

People must have a prescription to be tested from their doctor and make an appointment with the county by calling 941-748-0747. Visit the county's website for more information.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

6:55 p.m. (March 25)

Citrus County health experts announced the county's first coronavirus death Wednesday. Health officials said it was an 80-year-old woman.

YOUTUBE: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida