Coronavirus in Florida: Manatee County votes to continue its state of emergency

As the state continues taking steps toward reopening, counties are still discussing their stategies to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Phase one" of reopening Florida's economy continues

Pinellas County beaches open with restrictions. One beach's parking lot was shut down as it reached capacity.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 37,439 positive cases and 1,471 deaths in the state.

12 p.m. (May 5)

Manatee County commissioners vote to extend the county's state of emergency.

10:45 a.m. (May 5)

10:30 a.m. (May 5)

During a Manatee County commission meeting, commissioners gave updates on local testing rates as they discuss plans for fighting the coronavirus as the state begins to reopen.

Commissioners said 4,388 people have been tested for coronavirus in the county and 632 people tested positive. That's a 14.5 percent positive test rate, compared to the 8.3 percent rate for the state, commissioners said.

7:15 a.m. (May 5)

ZooTampa at Lowry Park says it plans to start reopening June 1.

4:15 a.m. (May 5)

As a way to help some of its restaurants out during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Tampa will shut down some of its streets to cars. That way places can hold more outdoor seating options.

As part of the reopening, restaurants can have outdoor seating as long as the tables are six feet apart.

They are also allowed to open indoor seating at 25-percent capacity.

Here is a list of roads that will be closing Tuesday, May 5, 2020:

E Twiggs St from N Tampa St to N Franklin St

N Franklin St from E Madison St to E Polk St

S Dakota Ave/W Snow Ave from W Swann Ave to S Rome Ave

E 7th Ave from N 15th St to N 19th St

N Franklin St from E Kay St to E Palm Ave

W Grand Central Ave from W Kennedy Blvd to S Hyde Park Ave

S Howard Ave from W Morrison Ave to W Bristol Ave

You can find a map of all the closures here.

3 a.m. (May 5)

The Florida Aquarium says it plans on reopening May 15.

8:43 p.m. (May 4)

City-owned boat ramps at Centennial Park and Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota will reopen to the public on Tuesday, according to a news release.

City leaders voted Monday to reopen the ramps, stressing people need to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

8:42 p.m. (May 4)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference about COVID-19 coronavirus at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Mall at University Town Center.

10News will carry his remarks live.

6 p.m. (May 4)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update on the state's unemployment system as people file claims due to coronavirus shutdowns.

DeSantis there was at least $77 million spent on the existing CONNECT system. While it has been plagued with issues throughout the years, he said the largest problem in the past several weeks has been the amount of traffic coming into it.

In the meantime, DeSantis said he will direct Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to investigate how the CONNECT system was paid for and to look over the different amendments in the contract.

The announcement comes as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined other state leaders in calling for an investigation.