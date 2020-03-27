ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key Facts

Sarasota prohibits gatherings of 10 people or more

29 deaths reported in Florida, with 2,484 confirmed cases

St. Pete police department employee tests positive

Pinellas County has voted in favor of a 'safer-at-home' order

Hillsborough County passes 'safer-at-home' order

---

8:36 p.m. (March 26)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting a death in Highlands County from COVID-19.

8:33 p.m. (March 26)

The Office of Governor DeSantis released the following statement:

Today, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-85, directing the Department of Management Services (DMS) to ensure all state employees have access to telehealth services through the state’s contracted HMO plans and PPO organization plan without cost sharing, while also ensuring that all cost sharing that would have been applicable to state employees seeking immunization services under this Executive Order for the influenza vaccination be waived.

6:21 p.m. (March 26)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,484 positive cased of COVID-19 in the state with 29 deaths.

RELATED: Stay-at-home vs shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean

YouTube: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida