As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts, not fear.

Key Facts

Florida's unemployment website is down this weekend for current applicants. Anyone looking to file a new claim or who qualifies as an independent contractor, or is self-employed will still be able to reach the site.

Roughly 30.3 million Americans have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans for phase one of reopening Florida. It begins Monday when restaurants can open with restrictions.

Beaches reopening Monday, May 4: Pinellas County and Manatee County.

9:20 a.m. (May 2)

Essential workers could see an additional $12 per hour added to their paycheck for the next three months.

Sen. Mitt Romney is proposing "Patriot Pay," which would be given out in May, June, and July to frontline workers who face increased exposure to the new coronavirus. One-quarter would come from the employer and the rest would come from the federal government. It would be paid for using a refundable payroll tax credit.

Romney says one of the reasons behind the proposal is to make sure that workers in critical industries take home more compensation than the unemployment insurance rate.

7:02 p.m. (May 1)

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport has implemented a COVID-19 action plan for travelers.

Here is what travelers can expect:

Total sanitizing of all surfaces; Increased intensity and frequency of disinfecting hard surfaces and high-touch areas throughout the airport

Increased cleaning efforts in the restrooms and other public areas

Assuring public restrooms are supplied with soap and towels

Additional hand sanitizing stations installed throughout the airport

Passengers are asked to follow social distance measures put in place at the airport with 6-foot distancing markings and seating restrictions.

Passengers need to wear face-covering while in the terminal.

Concessions open for departing passengers are currently closed.

3:35 p.m. (May 1)

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's (DEO) CONNECT site is set to be down once again this weekend. But, only those with existing claims will be impacted.

Anyone looking to file a new claim or who qualifies as an independent contractor, or is self-employed will still be able to reach the site, according to the DEO.

The DEO said the reason for the site's closure to current applicants is to help "process claims and making payments over the weekend."

Those filing new claims can do so here.

Those who are self-employed can file for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program assistance here.

As of Friday the DEO says it has verified 960,410 unique claims and paid 426,623 claimants a total of more than $598.8 million.