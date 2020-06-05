Coronavirus in Florida: Dinosaur World says it will reopen tomorrow

The Plant City attraction says it will only open its dino walk and indoor museum.

Pinellas and Manatee counties extend their local state of emergencies

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 37,439 positive cases and 1,471 deaths in the state.

Dinosaur World plans on reopening Thursday

4 a.m. (May 6)

Dinosaur World says it plans to reopen Thursday, May 7. The Plant City attraction says only the dino walk and its indoor museum will be opening back up.

All hands-on activities will be closed.

But, that means admission to the park will be cut down to $10 (plus tax) until everything can be reopened.

8:15 p.m. (May 5)

Derby Lane in St. Petersburg will resume racing on Friday, May 8. However, spectators will not be allowed to watch at the facility. Instead, they can watch online, click here.

7:20 p.m. (May 5)

Green Lemon in Tampa closed its doors early because of large crowds for Cinco de Mayo, it said in an Instagram post.

"In fact SO many of you came out to that we felt that even with the precautions we put in place, we couldn’t serve you in an environment that we were comfortable with, due to volume and our ability to keep us all 6ft apart," the post read, in part.

4:10 p.m. (May 5)

