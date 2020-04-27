ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

Sarasota County beaches reopen, but there are still restrictions in place

DeSantis will hold a coronavirus briefing Monday at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa.

DeSantis announced that he is purchasing high through-put machines for Florida’s three state labs.

8:00 a.m. (April 27)

The first beaches in the Tampa Bay area are now open - Sarasota County beaches reopened Monday morning.

There are some restrictions, however. You'll be able to walk, run, bike, fish, surf and swim, but you can't congregate.

You'll need to continue following Florida's safer at home order, and you're encouraged to follow the Florida Department of Health and CDC social distancing guidelines.

Sarasota County beach parking lots will remain closed for now.

11:30 p.m. (April 26)

The Florida Department of Health has released it's daily county-by-county coronavirus update. Here are how may current cases, deaths have been reported in your area. (As of April 26)

Hillsborough: 1,048 cases, 21 deaths

Pinellas: 687 cases, 24 deaths

Pasco: 232 cases, 4 deaths

Polk: 410 cases, 18 deaths

Sarasota: 321 cases, 32 deaths

Manatee: 508 cases, 42 deaths

Citrus: 97 cases, 11 deaths

Hardee: 10 cases, 0 deaths

Hernando: 88 cases, 3 deaths

Highlands: 76 cases, 7 deaths

9 p.m. (April 26)

On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Orlando Health with David Strong, CEO of Orlando Health and doctors from Orlando Health to discuss progress flattening the curve of COVID-19 infections in Florida.

DeSantis announced that he is purchasing high-throughput machines for Florida’s three state labs. The first two PCR machines are set to arrive at state labs on May 25.

It is the Governor’s goal that by summer, Florida is able to do at least an additional 10,000 samples per day.

To date, Florida has tested 333,682 individuals, which is about 1 for every 64 people.

3 p.m. (April 26)

A Pinellas Park woman who spent the last two weeks fighting on the coronavirus front lines in New York City was honored with a parade Sunday.

The Pinellas Park Police Department and Pinellas Park Fire Rescue heard about Carla Sieber's work as a critical care nurse in an NYC hospital and knew they needed to celebrate all her.

When Seiber returned Sunday, more than 10 cruisers, engines and trucks put on their lights and sirens parading down her street.

"Our agency is supportive of all the medical professionals working on the front line. Thank you for your service Carla. We are all in this together," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

11:50 a.m. (April 26)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 31,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. 1,074 deaths have been reported.