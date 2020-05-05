Coronavirus in Florida: 'Phase 1' of reopening the state continues

Pinellas County beaches open with restrictions. One beach's parking lot was shut down as it reached capacity.

"Phase one" of reopening Florida's economy continues

Pinellas County beaches open with restrictions. One beach's parking lot was shut down as it reached capacity.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 35,969 positive cases and 1,399 deaths in the state.

3 a.m. (May 5)

The Florida Aquarium says it plans on reopening May 15.

8:43 p.m. (May 4)

City-owned boat ramps at Centennial Park and Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota will reopen to the public on Tuesday, according to a news release.

City leaders voted Monday to reopen the ramps, stressing people need to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

8:42 p.m. (May 4)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference about COVID-19 coronavirus at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Mall at University Town Center.

10News will carry his remarks live.

6 p.m. (May 4)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update on the state's unemployment system as people file claims due to coronavirus shutdowns.

DeSantis there was at least $77 million spent on the existing CONNECT system. While it has been plagued with issues throughout the years, he said the largest problem in the past several weeks has been the amount of traffic coming into it.

In the meantime, DeSantis said he will direct Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to investigate how the CONNECT system was paid for and to look over the different amendments in the contract.

The announcement comes as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined other state leaders in calling for an investigation.