As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 25,269 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The health department is also reporting 740 deaths.

Time On Target Security is paying for first responders' gas at a New Port Richey 7-Eleven.

Pinellas Park business owner accused of violating the county's safer at home order.

11:30 a.m. (April 18)

Florida Department of Health is reporting 25,269 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The health department is also reporting 740 deaths.

10:30 a.m (April 18)

Duval and St. Johns counties reopened their beaches Friday afternoon. Beachgoers will be able to use the beaches from 6 a.m. until noon for physical activity.

However, leaders in Pinellas County had a different perspective on Thursday. They decided to keep the beaches closed, saying the area will not even hit its peak for COVID-19 cases until April 26, and it’s too soon to talk about reopening.

9:10 p.m. (April 17)

There are now 1,609 cases of coronavirus in long-term facilities in Florida, and 157 people have died in a long-term facility from the virus.

That’s 21 percent of the deaths in the state coming from long term facilities.

Pinellas County now has 4th more cases in state. Manatee County has 8th most.



Cases Deaths

Pinellas. 93 3

Manatee 58 11

POLK. 35 5

Sarasota 33 5

Hillsbor. 15 0

Pasco. 7 0

Hernando 2 0

Citrus. 1 0

7:10 p.m. (April 17)

Ninety-five residents of Freedom Square Nursing Home have been transferred to other facilities. Thirty-six patients have tested positive for coronavirus. The results of six other patients are pending.

6:51 p.m. (April 17)

The Hillsborough County Department of Health is reporting one new death. This brings the total deaths in the county to 19.

"The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County expresses our condolences to their loved ones," the department wrote in a release.

6:01 p.m. (April 17)

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is reporting new cases of COVID-19 in employees and youth in their facilities.

A total of 10 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from the two previously reported cases before Friday morning, according to the DJJ.

The department is reporting the first instances of youth in their facilities, with four testing positive.

The majority of cases come from facilities in South Florida, though there is one case reported in the Tampa Bay area, at Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

