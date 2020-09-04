If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.
tories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.
Key Facts
- Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-97, delaying elections in Pasco County at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley
- The Florida Department of Health is reporting 15,698 positive cases in the state with 323 deaths
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital reports eight people have died in its system
- More than 2,270 members of the Florida National Guard are serving statewide
4:30 a.m. (April 9)
Starting today, BayCare Health Systems will have rapid testing available for COVID-19 patients.
The FDA approved test will have positive results ready in five minutes and negative results ready in 13-15 minutes.
8:45 p.m. (April 8)
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced a new, mobile-friendly online Reemployment Assistance application for new applicants and Floridians who have previously been unable to begin or complete an application.
Click here for more information.
8:10 p.m. (April 8)
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-97, delaying elections in Pasco County at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley.
