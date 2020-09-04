If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-97, delaying elections in Pasco County at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 15,698 positive cases in the state with 323 deaths

Sarasota Memorial Hospital reports eight people have died in its system

More than 2,270 members of the Florida National Guard are serving statewide

------------------

4:30 a.m. (April 9)

Starting today, BayCare Health Systems will have rapid testing available for COVID-19 patients.

The FDA approved test will have positive results ready in five minutes and negative results ready in 13-15 minutes.

8:45 p.m. (April 8)

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced a new, mobile-friendly online Reemployment Assistance application for new applicants and Floridians who have previously been unable to begin or complete an application.

8:10 p.m. (April 8)

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-97, delaying elections in Pasco County at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley.

