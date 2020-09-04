If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida. 

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key Facts

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-97, delaying elections in Pasco County at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley
  • The Florida Department of Health is reporting 15,698 positive cases in the state with 323 deaths
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital reports eight people have died in its system
  • More than 2,270 members of the Florida National Guard are serving statewide

4:30 a.m. (April 9)

Starting today, BayCare Health Systems will have rapid testing available for COVID-19 patients. 

The FDA approved test will have positive results ready in five minutes and negative results ready in 13-15 minutes.

8:45 p.m. (April 8)

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced a new, mobile-friendly online Reemployment Assistance application for new applicants and Floridians who have previously been unable to begin or complete an application.

8:10 p.m. (April 8)

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-97, delaying elections in Pasco County at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley.

