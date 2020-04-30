ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts, not fear.

Key Facts

1,218 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. There are 33,193 positive cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans for phase one of reopening Florida. It begins Monday when restaurants can open with restrictions.

Beaches opening Monday, May 4: Pinellas County and Manatee County

----------------------------------------------

6 p.m. (April 29)

Gov. Ron DeSantis says reopening the state can begin Monday, May 4 with restaurants being allowed to open with restrictions.

As part of "phase one," indoor seating at restaurants must be limited at 25-percent capacity. There is no change at this time for bars, gyms and personal services.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says reopening can begin May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions

5:28 p.m. (April 29)

While public beaches and beach parking across Manatee County will reopen May 4 amid concerns about coronavirus the Holmes Beach Police Department is warning against parking within its city limits.

In a release, the police department said no parking is permitted on any city streets or at beach access parking lots. Any violators will be towed.

"I live here is not permission to park illegally," the police department wrote in a release.

RELATED: ‘We need it most’: Social Security recipients still waiting for stimulus checks

RELATED: Here's how Tampa responded to restaurant closures, orders to stay home

RELATED: Drones will start delivering prescription drugs to Florida's grandmas and grandpas

RELATED: Record-breaking Arctic ozone hole has closed, scientists find