Live blog:

As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts, not fear.

Key Facts

Roughly 30.3 million Americans have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began

1,268 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. There are 33,690 positive cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans for phase one of reopening Florida. It begins Monday when restaurants can open with restrictions.

Beaches opening Monday, May 4: Pinellas County and Manatee County

5:20 p.m. (April 30)

Hillsborough County's EPG announced Thursday that it would be aligning the community's COVID-19 coronavirus recovery with Gov. DeSantis' phase one to reopening Florida.

Mayor Jane Castor was the only member to vote against the motion to do so.

"I voted against today's EPG motion because we, as a county, need to continue doing what's right by our residents. We need to be able to react quickly at the local level as we witness the effect of reopening the region on the frontlines," Castor wrote. "And, we need to take a thoughtful approach to reopening our county so that folks can get back to work safely and we can get back to all the things we love about or region"

You can read her full statement below.

5:10 p.m. (April 30)

Sarasota County is adding more dates to community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.

An appointment is required to attend each location. You can schedule one by calling 941-861-2883.

North Sarasota: Tuesday, May 5, 8 a.m. to Noon - R.L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota

South County: Wednesday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port

Mid-County: Thursday, May 7, 8 a.m. to Noon - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel

4:52 p.m. (April 30)

Frontier Airlines is following suit with JetBlue in requiring passengers to wear face coverings. The policy goes into effect on May 8.

Passengers will now need to wear face coverings at the airline’s ticket counters, gate areas and onboard planes. Very young children are exempt from the policy.

“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the Covid-19 pandemic,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said.

“This new measure is aligned with CDC recommendations and those of many municipalities within the U.S. that include wearing a face covering when out in public.”

The company said it plans to communicate the new requirements to passengers through emails, online, during the check-in process and at airports.

