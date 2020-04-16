ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.
Live blog:
As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.
This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.
Key Facts
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to form a statewide task force to figure out when to open the state's economy.
- The Florida Department of Health is reporting 22,519 cases with 614 deaths.
- Local eye doctor says wearing glasses can help prevent spread of COVID-19
------------------
4:30 a.m. (April 16)
A Tampa Bay eye doctor says wearing glasses can help protect you against the spread of COVID-19. The glasses act as a shield between you and the virus.
RELATED: Keep your eyes protected during the COVID-19 pandemic
4:50 p.m. (April 15)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update to the state's response to COVID-19 coronavirus.
DeSantis announced he will be forming a statewide task force made up of educational, economic, health and other leaders in an effort to figure out how to properly reopen the state's economy.
The governor also announced $173.6 million in federal CARES Act education funding is coming to Florida. He said there is flexibility in how the funding can be applied from Pre-K to higher education needs.
RELATED: Gov. DeSantis announces Florida task force to help reopen state