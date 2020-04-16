ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to form a statewide task force to figure out when to open the state's economy.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 22,519 cases with 614 deaths.

Local eye doctor says wearing glasses can help prevent spread of COVID-19

4:30 a.m. (April 16)

A Tampa Bay eye doctor says wearing glasses can help protect you against the spread of COVID-19. The glasses act as a shield between you and the virus.

4:50 p.m. (April 15)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update to the state's response to COVID-19 coronavirus.

DeSantis announced he will be forming a statewide task force made up of educational, economic, health and other leaders in an effort to figure out how to properly reopen the state's economy.

The governor also announced $173.6 million in federal CARES Act education funding is coming to Florida. He said there is flexibility in how the funding can be applied from Pre-K to higher education needs.

