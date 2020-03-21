If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively avoiding the hyperbole that's running rampant across social media.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

---

7:21 a.m. (March 21)

Amid the flurry of COVID-19 coronavirus shopping, there's been one particularly useful item that hasn't been too easy to find.

Beans and Barlour, a St. Petersburg-based business known for its treats and boozy sweets, says it has the city's back(side) when it comes to finding some toilet paper.

RELATED: Can't find toilet paper? One St. Petersburg business is giving some away

10:44 p.m. (March 20)

Derby Lane in St. Petersburg closed until further notice Friday at 6 p.m.

9:58 p.m. (March 20)

The Florida Department of Health is now only reporting 10 coronavirus related deaths. The Flordia Department of Health initially said a person in Pasco County had died but then sent a correction saying there were no new deaths associated with COVID-19 Friday.

9:45 p.m. (March 20)

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told 10News it was extremely likely that there would be a mandatory countywide "stay-at-home" order. She said it could happen early next week.

RELATED: Tampa mayor: 'Stay at home' order extremely likely by early next week

8:31 p.m. (March 20)

MacDill Air Force Base confirms that an active-duty sailor has coronavirus. It is believed to be a travel-related case.

Friday evening, Colonel Stephen Snelson said in a Facebook video, “The safety of our Airmen, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen, families and employees here have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

RELATED: First case of COVID-19 is confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

7:50 p.m. (March 20)

TSA says two more agents at Orlando International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.

TSA says one is resting at home and the other is getting medical attention at a hospital.

RELATED: 2 more agents test positive for COVID-19 at Orlando International Airport, TSA says

7:25 p.m. (March 20)

The Florida Department of Health announced that a person who passed away in Pasco County tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 563 and there have been 11 deaths statewide.

YOUTUBE: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida