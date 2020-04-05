TAMPA, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

"Phase one" of reopening Florida's economy starts today

Pinellas County beaches open with restrictions

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,078 positive cases and 1,379 deaths in the state

4 a.m. (May 4)

"Phase one" of reopening the state's economy begins today.

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside the home

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others

Avoid settings of 10 people or more that do not readily allow for physical distancing

Face masks are recommended for all face-to-face interactions and situations where you can't social distance

Schools remain distance learning

Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited

Elective surgeries can resume

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with 6-foot space between tables and indoor seating at 25-percent capacity

Retail can operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity

No changes for bars, gyms and personal services such as hairdressers

10:22 p.m. (May 3)

As restaurants prepare to reopen for dine-in services, many things have changed.

Customers to Datz Restaurant Group's locations will notice some of them.

“There are no condiments on our tables anymore. Gone are the days of the ketchup bottle that sat on the table," explained Suzanne Perry, co-owner of Datz Restaurant Group which owns Dr. BBQ, Datz Tampa, Datz St. Pete, Datz Riverview, Dough and The Canyon.

These restaurants have changed everything from the way people wait to how customers will eat. Gone, too, is the crowded lobby.

9:25 p.m. (May 3)

With 12 deaths reported, a Polk County nursing home ranks among the Top 5 senior care facilities hardest hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Opis Highlands Lake Center, of Lakeland, sits in fourth as of Sunday, with 12 reported COVID-19 resident deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

In a separate statewide case monitoring list recently released by the DOH, the facility reports 85 cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff -- 62 residents and 23 staff.

6:08 p.m. (May 3)

The Florida Department of Transportation has collected 16,300 traveler forms at the Interstate 10 and Interstate 95 checkpoints and 22,600 traveler forms at public-use airports statewide.

Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier ordered a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people coming into the state from areas hardest hit by the coronavirus, such as New York.

