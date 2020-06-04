TAMPA, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Key Facts

The CDC is now suggesting that any Americans, who wish to do so, should wear basic cloth or fabric face coverings when they go out in public.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies from COVID-19

A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy died from the virus

221 deaths reported in Florida, with 12,350 confirmed cases

Cruise ship companies, working with the Coast Guard, slowly have been allowing passengers to disembark

------------------

10 p.m. (April 5)

The 927th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa said it's sending its own doctors and nurses to New York and New Jersey to help fight COVID-19. The group included 120 professionals, including doctors, nurses and respiratory specialists within the Air Force.

The group is set to be in New York by Tuesday.

5:57 p.m. (April 5)

The Florida Department of Health released the latest numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

There have been 221 people who have died from the virus and there are 12,350 reported cases.

5 p.m. (April 5)

While Gov. Ron DeSantis' stay-at-home order allows for people to gather at churches while practicing social distancing, many Tampa Bay area congregations opted for smaller or virtual services for Palm Sunday.

At Grace Lutheran, worshippers could come to the church but had to stay 10 feet apart. Some churches worried virtual services would deter people from participating.

A week after the arrest of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, The River at Tampa Bay held a Palm Sunday service online.

