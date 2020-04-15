If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Key Facts

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 21,628 positive cases of COVID-19 with 571 deaths.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis says Disney employees could be automatically enrolled in the state's unemployment system

Publix gives first responders and health care workers extra hours to shop.

3:30 a.m. (April 15)

Hillsborough County Schools will start distributing food one day a week, providing students with one week's worth of meals at a time.

You can find sample menus for what to make throughout the week here.

10:57 p.m. (April 14)

Walt Disney World workers "wouldn't get any special place in line" but are being considered to be automatically enrolled in the state's troubled unemployment system when they are furloughed, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

About 43,000 workers are set to join thousands more who will be furloughed on April 19 after Disney shut down its parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis during a news conference Tuesday said "it probably would be better for everyone" if the state and a large employer who has announced a massive round of furloughs could work together.

In Disney's case, it's possible the company could send employee information to Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity to process unemployment applications.

9:47 p.m. (April 14)

First responders and health care employees are getting a little bit of extra shopping time to avoid the crowds at Publix during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery company announced it is designating Thursday evenings and Friday mornings for those front-line workers. It begins Thursday, April 16.

8:07 p.m. (April 14)

A Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, or HART, bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Employees were told about the case in a letter sent within the organization; it did not detail whether the person is a bus driver or otherwise. However, a representative from the union for HART employees tells 10Investigates the employee is a bus driver.

"Understandably, there will be anxieties surrounding this announcement," the letter read, in part. "We respectfully ask all to honor employee privacy."

7:46 p.m. (April 14)

A Sarasota nurse is now in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

The nurse worked in the Carroll Center Skilled Nursing neighborhood within The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch.

The facility sent an email Tuesday night to 10News outlining the information it learned.

The nurse, who was asymptomatic and last worked at The Glenridge on April 4, was tested as a precautionary measure because they live in the same house as someone who had tested positive on April 6.

