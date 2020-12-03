TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health confirms three new positive cases of coronavirus disease in Florida. The update comes just hours after three more cases were confirmed late Wednesday night.

This brings the total to 26 confirmed cases in the state.

New Positive Cases Announced Thursday

A 57-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 61-year old male in Broward County tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with Port Everglades.

Florida Department of Health

Port Everglades Advisory

The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County.

Three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades.

The epidemiological for the fourth person connected to Port Everglades is ongoing.

The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.

The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.

The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this investigation.

CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their CHD or health care provider.

EMS Conference and Daytona Bike Week Advisories

The Department, through an extensive, ongoing epidemiological investigation, has identified a positive COVID-19 case that may have been associated with Daytona Bike Week, which is currently underway and scheduled until March 15.

Late Wednesday night, it was announced the 63-year-old male is a New York resident currently in St. Johns County to attend the event in Florida. The New York Department of Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

The department has also identified a positive COVID-19 case that may have been associated with an EMS Conference held from March 4-6 in Tampa.

A 70-year old male in Broward County tested positive after attending the conference. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is underway.

The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who attended either of these events immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

International Travel Advisory

The Department is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to follow the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, summarized below:

Level 3: CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care, provider.

CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care, provider. Level 2 and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your CHD or health care provider.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please call 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day.

