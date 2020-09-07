Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key COVID-19 facts in San Diego and California:

July 13

Gov. Newsom orders more business sectors to close down indoor operations

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the closure of all indoor operations at gyms, churches, non-critical offices, person-care facilities, hair salons, malls and barbershops in counties on the watch list. The order affects all 30 counties on the state's monitoring list, which includes Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties.

Jockey tests positive and San Diego County reports 558 new COVID-19 cases

Star jockey Flavien Prat tested positive for COVID-19 before this weekend's horse races at Del Mar, according to Del Mar Thoroughbred Club officials.



Prat was tested at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla around noon Sunday after returning from a riding assignment in Kentucky. The 2019 Kentucky Derby winner was removed from all the mounts he was set to ride on Sunday and will quarantine at his home for at least 10 days.



Del Mar requires all riders traveling from other jurisdictions to be tested before they race and will test all jockeys and jockey's room personnel before its next day of racing on Friday.

July 12

San Diego County reports 558 new COVID-19 cases approaching 20K total

San Diego County health officials have reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, raising the region's totals to 19,929 cases and the death count remaining at 422.

Of the 8,505 tests reported Saturday, 7% were positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average for positive tests is 6.1%. The target is less than 8%. The 7-day daily average of tests is 7,853.

Of the total positive cases, 2,036 or 10.2% have been hospitalized and 535 or 2.7% of cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

July 11

More than 500 new COVID-19 cases reported again, two deaths in Friday's data

San Diego County health officials have reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, raising the region's totals to 19,371 cases and 422 deaths.



Of the 8,292 tests reported Saturday, 6% were positive. The 14-day rolling average for positive tests is now 5.9% and the average daily number of tests reported over the past week is 7,795. A total of 428,159 tests have been completed in the county.

County opens Cool Zones to help San Diegans beat the heat

A select number of County Cool Zones are open to provide a much-needed relief from soaring temperatures. The seven Cool Zones are air-conditioned and located throughout the hottest areas of the County.

July 10

California may release 10% of inmates in pandemic response

California plans to release another 2,100 inmates and in total will release more than 10,000 state inmates early in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, California's efforts could free nearly 10% of prisoners as Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to intensifying pressure from advocates, lawmakers and federal judges. His latest effort will soon free about 2,100 inmates by granting most a one-time three-month credit.

Church singing ban strikes sour note with California pastor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some pastors are ignoring a new California ban on singing or chanting in church to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The American Center for Law and Justice, which has ties to President Donald Trump, is encouraging church leaders to defy the order and says it will sue the state.

Director Jordan Sekulow says, “We can’t stand by and watch as California strips its believers of their God-given right to raise their voices in worship and praise."

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California, Berkeley, said courts have ruled such orders are legal and enforceable.

San Diego senior care center has over 100 COVID-19 cases

At Reo Vista Healthcare Friday on Banbury Street in Paradise Hills, 112 residents and 33 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, making it currently California's largest senior care outbreak.

Countywide cases continue to climb

San Diego County health officials reported on Friday 461 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, raising the region's totals to 18,863 cases and 420 deaths.



Four men and one woman died on July 8. Their ages ranged from the late 60s to 100 and all had underlying health conditions.



Of the 8,423 tests reported Friday, 5% were positive. The 14-day rolling average for positive tests is now 5.9% and the average daily number of tests reported over the past week is 7,656. A total of 419,867 tests have been completed in the county.

San Diego company performing human trials on a COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Raymond Tesi, CEO of Inmune Bio talked about how his company is tackling the virus by addressing inflammation.

He detailed where his company is in human trials and when they think their treatment would be available to the general public.

Del Mar Racetrack opens for summer season with no fans in attendance

Del Mar will begin its 81st summer meet on Friday with no fans in the stands for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can still enjoy the races from home. At the Thoroughbred Club’s website, there are links to not only watch the races but also links to place bets.

Total San Diego COVID-19 cases cross 18K as daily count exceeds 500 again

San Diego County public health officials reported 560 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths Thursday, raising the county's totals to 18,402 cases and 415 deaths.



Of the 8,950 tests reported Wednesday, 6% returned positive. A total of 411,444 tests have been completed in the county. An average of 7,497 tests have been reported in the last week, and the 14-day rolling average for tests returning positive is 6%.



Of the nine people whose deaths were reported Thursday, five were men and four women. They died between June 27 and July 7 and ranged in age from 50 to 89. All but one had underlying medical conditions.

July 9

Advice on coping with the 'COVID-19 blues'

Many of us are working from home and staying inside more than ever, but this increased isolation may only be increasing our chances of depression.

“This pandemic has really amplified that, and it’s turned our lives upside down,” said psychiatrist Dr. Michael Lardon.

Across the globe, more people are spending more time alone, online and away from our normal routine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Which airlines ban middle seats and which don't?

As coronavirus cases continue to climb nationwide, some airlines are pushing to get back to normal - bringing back the dreaded middle seats.

"The airlines want to fill them [seats] up. I understand that they've lost money. I get it," said Dean Otts. "But I would have preferred a little more distance."

USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to San Diego after tumultuous deployment

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt returned to port in San Diego on Thursday from a deployment that was anything but routine.

More than 6,000 Sailors from Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group deployed on Jan. 17 to conduct routine operations in the Indo-Pacific and maintain security and stability in the region.

In March, the USS Theodore Roosevelt had an outbreak of coronavirus on the ship which lead to it being docked in Guam. Over half the crew was pulled off the ship and quarantined at various locations on the island. Two crew members died from the virus. The crew was able to get back to their mission on June 4.

July 8

COVID-19 deaths pass 400, cases nearing 18,000 mark in San Diego County

The San Diego County COVID-19 case total is nearing the 18,000 mark and deaths from the virus have eclipsed 400.



County health officials reported 264 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the county's totals to 17,842 cases and 406 deaths.

San Diego coronavirus cases continue rising, median age now under 40

San Diego County’s coronavirus numbers remained elevated Wednesday, but were lower than Tuesday’s 10.5% positive case rate relative to the number of tests performed.

The county is about a month into a spike of cases that began as more businesses reopened during the pandemic.

San Diego COVID-19 outbreaks on the rise compared to the beginning of the pandemic

Outbreaks of COVID-19 in community settings continue to pop up throughout the region, prompting County health officials to remind San Diegans to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

Five new community outbreaks were confirmed July 7, bringing the seven-day total to 24, the highest number over the seven-day period. The new outbreaks represent 137 cases, but since the outbreaks are still active, the figure might increase.

BACKGROUND:

On February 11, 2020 the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan China. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19. In COVID-19, "CO" stands for "corona," "VI" for "virus," and "D" for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”.

There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads:

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.



Protect yourself and others

Wash your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

It’s especially important to wash: Before eating or preparing food Before touching your face After using the restroom After leaving a public place After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing After handling your cloth face covering After changing a diaper After caring for someone sick After touching animals or pets

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick . If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus. Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectantsexternal icon will work.

Monitor your health daily

Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.

Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms Take your temperature if symptoms develop. Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.

if symptoms develop. Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

As of April 4, 2020, all employees in San Diego County who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy/drug store, restaurant or food establishments, convenience store or gas station are required to wear a cloth face covering while at work as an additional measure to help “flatten the curve” in the San Diego region.

As of May 1, San Diego County requires everyone in the county to wear face coverings in many public settings. The coverings help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are part of our path to reopening San Diego. See full health order here.