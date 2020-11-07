President Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter urge Americans to wear masks

The Carters are joining a push across the country to get people to wear masks and help slow the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

ATLANTA — They're two of Georgia's most familiar faces - even when they're half covered.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are joining a bipartisan push around the country - and state - to have people wear masks in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The photo, shared by the Carter Center in Atlanta, shows both with Carter Center-branded masks followed by the words, "Please wear a mask to save lives."

Since being shared on Saturday morning, the post has received hundreds of retweets and comments along with thousands of likes.

The message comes days after the Carters celebrated their 74th year of marriage on July 7. It also comes one day after Georgia experienced its highest number of cases reported in a single day at nearly 4,500.

While masks are being mandated in various cities across the state, there is currently no statewide mandate that masks be worn - something that has helped exacerbate tensions between Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

However, Kemp has also been part of a push to get Georgians to wear masks and follow other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, having recently launched Georgia's "Safety Promise" initiative.

