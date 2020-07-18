Coronavirus in Florida: 9,158 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state

July 17's data, which was released Saturday, showed 90 more Floridians have been confirmed dead in the last 24 hours.

Saturday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed another 10,328 new COVID-19 cases added to the state's total.

There have now been 337,569 positive cases of the virus statewide since March. As of Saturday, the median age of Florida residents testing positive is 41, which has been roughly the trend for several days.

The Florida Department of Health also confirmed another 90 Floridians have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the latest report to 4,895 Floridians. There have also been 107 non-resident deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

That doesn't necessarily mean those most recent 90 individuals died on July 17 -- rather that the state learned of their deaths and added them to the total that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed. In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date they were added to the state's report.

When it comes to testing, Friday's report showed 92,633 test results were turned in on July 17. Out of those tests, 12.17 percent were positive.

When it comes to hospitalizations, 9,158 people in Florida were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of Saturday morning. In the Tampa Bay area, 1,846 were in the hospital.

A total of 20,191 people have been hospitalized in Florida at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

Tuesday's report for July 13 was the first time the single-day case number was fewer than 10,000. Wednesday's report for July 14 saw the single-day number jump up to 10,181.

Thursday's report for July 16 saw the second-highest number of confirmed cases at 13,965.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 9,158 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,846 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 20,191 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 11 a.m. on July 18

Citrus:

26 COVID-19 hospitalizations

96 of 324 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

5 COVID-19 hospitalizations

27 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

4 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

97 COVID-19 hospitalizations

196 of 736 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

63 COVID-19 hospitalizations

53 of 251 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

561 COVID-19 hospitalizations

796 of 3,936 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

82 COVID-19 hospitalizations

135 of 832 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

129 COVID-19 hospitalizations

298 of 1,425 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

435 COVID-19 hospitalizations

528 of 2,955 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

294 COVID-19 hospitalizations

368 of 1,700 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: