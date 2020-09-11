Florida's COVID-19 percent positive rate rises to 8.07%

3,924 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday out of 52,427 test results.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 3,924 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest report for the day prior.

The statewide total now sits at 847,821 cases reported since tracking began in March.

Case increases in recent days have caused the statewide 14-day moving average to rise since the beginning of October. As a whole, the U.S. last week broke record after record of new coronavirus cases faster than the number of new tests taken, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

That is suggestive of an "uncontrolled spread of COVID-19," the group said.

The state's report also showed another 58 Floridians had died after testing positive for coronavirus. That brings the total to 17,179 residents and 212 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began -- a total of 17,391 deaths.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Sunday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

As for testing, the health department said 8.07 percent of 52,427 test results returned from labs were positive through Nov. 8.

The median age of Floridians testing positive is 39.

The positivity rate is one piece of data health experts analyze to determine how well an area is doing in combating the coronavirus and conducting tests. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said the percent positive should remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order for further reopening to be recommended.

For hospitalizations, 2,902 people in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis as of Monday morning. Of those, 774 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, a total of 50,591 people in Florida have been hospitalized with the virus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

9,956 July 30 : 8,989

: 8,989 July 31: 9,643

9,643 August 1: 7,104

7,104 August 2: 4,752

4,752 August 3: 5,446

5,446 August 4: 5,409

5,409 August 5: 7,650

7,650 August 6: 7,686

7,686 August 7: 8,502

8,502 August 8: 6,229

6,229 August 9: 4,155

4,155 August 10: 5,831

5,831 August 11: 8,109

8,109 August 12: 6,236

6,236 August 13: 6,148

6,148 August 14: 6,352

6,352 August 15: 3,779

3,779 August 16: 2,678

2,678 August 17: 3,838

3,838 August 18: 4,115

4,115 August 19: 4,555

4,555 August 20: 4,684

4,684 August 21: 4,311

4,311 August 22: 2,974

2,974 August 23: 2,258

2,258 August 24: 2,673

2,673 August 25 : 3,220

: 3,220 August 26: 3,269

3,269 August 27: 3,815

3,815 August 28: 3,197

3,197 August 29: 2,583

2,583 August 30: 1,885

1,885 August 31: 7,569 (Quest Diagnostics backlog)*

7,569 (Quest Diagnostics backlog)* September 1: 2,402

2,402 September 2: 3,571

3,571 September 3 : 3,198

: 3,198 September 4: 3,656

3,656 September 5: 2,564

2,564 September 6: 1,838

1,838 September 7: 1,823

1,823 September 8: 2,056

2,056 September 9: 2,583

2,583 September 10: 3,650

3,650 September 11: 3,190

3,190 September 12: 2,423

2,423 September 13: 1,736

1,736 September 14: 3,116

3,116 September 15: 2,355

2,355 September 16: 3,255

3,255 September 17: 3,204

3,204 September 18: 3,573

3,573 September 19: 2,521

2,521 September 20: 1,685

1,685 September 21: 2,470

2,470 September 22: 2,590

2,590 September 23: 2,541

2,541 September 24: 2,847

2,847 September 25: 2,795

2,795 September 26: 1,882

1,882 September 27: 738

738 September 28: 3,266

3,266 September 29: 1,948

1,948 September 30: 2,628

2,628 October 1: 2,660

2,660 October 2: 2,811

2,811 October 3: 1,868

1,868 October 4: 1,415

1,415 October 5: 2,241

2,241 October 6: 2,582

2,582 October 7: 3,306

3,306 October 8: 2,908

2,908 October 9: No daily report due to Dept. of Health technical issue*

No daily report due to Dept. of Health technical issue* October 10: 5,570

5,570 October 11: 1,533

1,533 October 12: 2,725

2,725 October 13: 2,883

2,883 October 14: 3,356

3,356 October 15: 3,449

3,449 October 16: 4,044

4,044 October 17: 2,539

2,539 October 18: 1,707

1,707 October 19: 3,662

3,662 October 20: 2,145

2,145 October 21: 5,557

5,557 October 22: 3,689

3,689 October 23: 4,471

4,471 October 24: 2,385

2,385 October 25: 3,377

3,377 October 26: 4,298

4,298 October 27: 4,115

4,115 October 28: 4,198

4,198 October 29: 5,592

5,592 October 30: 2,331

2,331 October 31: 4,865

4,865 November 1: 4,651

4,651 November 2: 4,637

4,637 November 3: 4,423

4,423 November 4: 6,257

6,257 November 5: 5,245

5,245 November 6: 4,452

4,452 November 7: 6,820

6,820 November 8: 3,924

Breaking down the numbers

For the month of August, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida remained under 10,000. And, for more than a week, daily new cases were under 4,000.

That changed with the report for Aug. 31. A backlog* of nearly 75,000 test results from Quest Diagnostics was added to that day's report, which resulted in 7,569 new cases reported. Failure to report those test results earlier, most of which were more than two weeks old, with some dating all the way back to April, caused the Department of Health to sever all ties with Quest, according to the state.

Florida on Oct. 30 became the third state to cross the 800,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. As of Nov. 9, California has had more than 972,000 cases. Texas has more than 990,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Since Sept. 1, daily reported COVID-19 cases had stayed below 4,000 until Oct. 16. Florida has not reported a single-day new case number at or higher than 10,000 since late July.

Data for Oct. 10 was not individually released because of a technical issue. The health department on Saturday said the error was because of a data dump of approximately 400,000 previously-reported test results from a private lab. The state clarified Tuesday that the error was a technical issue and not the fault of Helix Laboratory.

The state needed to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results, and the daily COVID-19 report resumed on Oct. 11.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11. The lowest single-day case number the state has reported since early June is 738 confirmed on Sept. 28.

The state's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report.

The state recently added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

The positivity rate is crucial for reopening. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said it must remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span for the agency to recommend reopening.

However, it can be somewhat misleading: The number of people tested statewide varies each day, and the percent positives have ranged from a high of near 7 percent and a low of under 5 percent recently. Health officials say they would like to see a high -- but steady -- number of people tested every day and a suppressed percent positivity figure.

Until Aug. 21, Florida had not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. In July, the state reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

The reports for Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, showed positivity rates below 10 percent for the first time since June 24. In August, the state reported a positivity rate above 10 percent five times.

The positivity rate reported for Oct. 3 (3.74 percent) is the lowest Florida has seen since early June.

On Sept. 25, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state could move into what was initially called "Phase 3" of its reopening plan. DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, the United States has more than 10 million coronavirus cases as of Nov. 9, the highest recorded number in the world.

By Sept. 26, the United States passed 7 million coronavirus cases, CBS News reported. Just about a month prior, on Aug. 31, the United States passed 6 million coronavirus cases, according to the Associated Press.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

New cases have dropped significantly in recent months, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of Nov. 9, 2,902 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 774 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 50,591 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 4:15 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020.

Citrus:

27 COVID-19 hospitalizations

99 of 313 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

2 COVID-19 hospitalization

2 COVID-19 hospitalization 34 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations 5 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

35 COVID-19 hospitalizations

251 of 738 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

56 COVID-19 hospitalizations

55 of 256 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

219 COVID-19 hospitalizations

760 of 3,982 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

35 COVID-19 hospitalizations

104 of 757 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

98 COVID-19 hospitalizations

190 of 1,361 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

148 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1,037 of 3,252 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

92 COVID-19 hospitalizations

420 of 1,673 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: