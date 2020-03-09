Florida reports 3,571 new COVID-19 cases

Out of 65,205 test results, the percent positive rate was 6.23 percent.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Thursday's report from the Department of Health showed the state added 3,571 coronavirus cases for Sept. 2.

There have now been a total of 637,013 cases statewide since March. The median age of Floridians testing positive for the virus is 38.

For the month of August, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida remained under 10,000. And, for more than a week, daily new cases were under 4,000. That changed with Tuesday's report for Aug. 31. A backlog of nearly 75,000 test results from Quest Diagnostics was added to that day's report, which resulted in 7,569 new cases reported. Failure to report those test results earlier, most of which were more than two weeks old, with some dating all the way back to April, caused the Department of Health to sever all ties with Quest, according to the state.

The health department, in its latest data, reported 6.23 percent of 65,205 test results returned from labs were positive for coronavirus on Sept. 2.

The state also reported another 149 Floridians had died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,650 Floridians and 150 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Wednesday but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

However, the state recently added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard.

The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

As for hospitalizations, 3,438 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Of those, 598 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 39,428 people in Florida have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

9,956 July 30 : 8,989

: 8,989 July 31: 9,643

9,643 August 1: 7,104

7,104 August 2: 4,752

4,752 August 3: 5,446

5,446 August 4: 5,409

5,409 August 5: 7,650

7,650 August 6: 7,686

7,686 August 7: 8,502

8,502 August 8: 6,229

6,229 August 9: 4,155

4,155 August 10: 5,831

5,831 August 11: 8,109

8,109 August 12: 6,236

6,236 August 13: 6,148

6,148 August 14: 6,352

6,352 August 15: 3,779

3,779 August 16: 2,678

2,678 August 17: 3,838

3,838 August 18: 4,115

4,115 August 19: 4,555

4,555 August 20: 4,684

4,684 August 21: 4,311

4,311 August 22: 2,974

2,974 August 23: 2,258

2,258 August 24: 2,673

2,673 August 25 : 3,220

: 3,220 August 26: 3,269

3,269 August 27: 3,815

3,815 August 28: 3,197

3,197 August 29: 2,583

2,583 August 30: 1,885

1,885 August 31: 7,569*

7,569* September 1: 2,402

2,402 September 2: 3,571

Breaking down the numbers

Florida on Aug. 22 became the second state to cross the 600,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. As of Sept. 3, California has had more than 721,000 cases. Texas has about 641,800 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

On Aug. 31, the United States passed 6 million coronavirus cases,the highest recorded number in the world, according to the Associated Press. That's a little more than three weeks after the country surpassed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Aug. 9. According to Johns Hopkins University, the countries with the next highest confirmed cases are Brazil with 3.9 million and India with 3.7 million, as of Sept. 2.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11. However, Florida has not reported a single-day new case number at or higher than 10,000 since late July.

And, the report from the state showed 1,885 new cases were confirmed on Aug. 30, the fewest in a day since mid-June.

The state's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report. The previous record was 257 from the July 31 report.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Until Aug. 21, Florida had not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. In July, the state reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

The reports for Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, showed positivity rates below 10 percent for the first time since June 24. So far in August, the state has reported a positivity rate above 10 percent five times (Aug. 3, 4, 6, 10 and 11).

The positivity rate reported for Aug. 21 (4.89 percent) is the lowest Florida has seen since mid-June.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 3,438 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 598 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 39,428 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 1 p.m. Sept. 3

Citrus:

23 COVID-19 hospitalizations

73 of 299 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

3 COVID-19 hospitalizations

40 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

3 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

24 COVID-19 hospitalizations

247 of 760 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

24 COVID-19 hospitalizations

83 of 259 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

152 COVID-19 hospitalizations

679 of 3,729 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

24 COVID-19 hospitalizations

99 of 775 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

38 COVID-19 hospitalizations

325 of 1,392 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

137 COVID-19 hospitalizations

813 of 3,039 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

128 COVID-19 hospitalizations

319 of 1,587 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: