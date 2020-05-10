Florida reports 1,415 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

Out of 38,830 test results, 3.93 percent were positive.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health reports reported 1,415 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 4.

That brings the total to 717,874 coronavirus cases statewide since March.

The health department also reported another 49 Floridians and had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 14,712 Floridians and 174 non-residents who have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Sunday but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

With 38,830 tests returned from labs through Oct. 4, about 3.93 percent came back positive.

The median age of Floridians testing positive is 42.

The positivity rate is one piece of data health experts analyze to determine how well an area is doing in combating the coronavirus and conducting tests. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said the percent positive should remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order for further reopening to be recommended.

For the past couple of weeks, Florida has reported percent positive rates at or below 5 percent.

When it comes to hospitalizations, 2,106 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis as of 11:15 a.m. Monday, and 503 patients were in the Tampa Bay area

A total of 44,775 people in Florida have been hospitalized with coronavirus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

9,956 July 30 : 8,989

: 8,989 July 31: 9,643

9,643 August 1: 7,104

7,104 August 2: 4,752

4,752 August 3: 5,446

5,446 August 4: 5,409

5,409 August 5: 7,650

7,650 August 6: 7,686

7,686 August 7: 8,502

8,502 August 8: 6,229

6,229 August 9: 4,155

4,155 August 10: 5,831

5,831 August 11: 8,109

8,109 August 12: 6,236

6,236 August 13: 6,148

6,148 August 14: 6,352

6,352 August 15: 3,779

3,779 August 16: 2,678

2,678 August 17: 3,838

3,838 August 18: 4,115

4,115 August 19: 4,555

4,555 August 20: 4,684

4,684 August 21: 4,311

4,311 August 22: 2,974

2,974 August 23: 2,258

2,258 August 24: 2,673

2,673 August 25 : 3,220

: 3,220 August 26: 3,269

3,269 August 27: 3,815

3,815 August 28: 3,197

3,197 August 29: 2,583

2,583 August 30: 1,885

1,885 August 31: 7,569 (Quest Diagnostics backlog)*

7,569 (Quest Diagnostics backlog)* September 1: 2,402

2,402 September 2: 3,571

3,571 September 3 : 3,198

: 3,198 September 4: 3,656

3,656 September 5: 2,564

2,564 September 6: 1,838

1,838 September 7: 1,823

1,823 September 8: 2,056

2,056 September 9: 2,583

2,583 September 10: 3,650

3,650 September 11: 3,190

3,190 September 12: 2,423

2,423 September 13: 1,736

1,736 September 14: 3,116

3,116 September 15: 2,355

2,355 September 16: 3,255

3,255 September 17: 3,204

3,204 September 18: 3,573

3,573 September 19: 2,521

2,521 September 20: 1,685

1,685 September 21: 2,470

2,470 September 22: 2,590

2,590 September 23: 2,541

2,541 September 24: 2,847

2,847 September 25: 2,795

2,795 September 26: 1,882

1,882 September 27: 738

738 September 28: 3,266

3,266 September 29: 1,948

1,948 September 30: 2,628

2,628 October 1: 2,660

2,660 October 2: 2,811

2,811 October 3: 1,868

1,868 October 4: 1,415

Breaking down the numbers

For the month of August, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida remained under 10,000. And, for more than a week, daily new cases were under 4,000.

That changed with the report for Aug. 31. A backlog* of nearly 75,000 test results from Quest Diagnostics was added to that day's report, which resulted in 7,569 new cases reported. Failure to report those test results earlier, most of which were more than two weeks old, with some dating all the way back to April, caused the Department of Health to sever all ties with Quest, according to the state.

Florida on Aug. 22 became the second state to cross the 600,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. As of Oct. 1, California has had more than 819,000 cases. Texas has more than 773,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Since Sept. 1, daily reported COVID-19 cases have stayed below 4,000.

On Aug. 31, the United States passed 6 million coronavirus cases, the highest recorded number in the world, according to the Associated Press. That's a little more than three weeks after the country surpassed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Aug. 9.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11. The lowest single-day case number the state has reported since early June is 738 confirmed on Sept. 28.

Florida has not reported a single-day new case number at or higher than 10,000 since late July.

The state's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report.

The state recently added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

The positivity rate is crucial for reopening. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said it must remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span for the agency to recommend reopening.

However, it can be somewhat misleading: The number of people tested statewide varies each day, and the percent positives have ranged from a high of near 7 percent and a low of under 5 percent recently. Health officials say they would like to see a high -- but steady -- number of people tested every day and a suppressed percent positivity figure.

Until Aug. 21, Florida had not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. In July, the state reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

The reports for Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, showed positivity rates below 10 percent for the first time since June 24. In August, the state reported a positivity rate above 10 percent five times.

The positivity rate reported for Oct. 3 (3.74 percent) is the lowest Florida has seen since early June.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state could move into what was initially called "Phase 3" of its reopening plan. DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

New cases have dropped significantly in recent months, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, 2,106 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 503 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 44,775 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 11:15 a.m. Oct. 5

Citrus:

11 COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations 108 of 305 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

0 COVID-19 hospitalization

35 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations 0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

16 COVID-19 hospitalizations

232 of 722 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

24 COVID-19 hospitalizations

79 of 257 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

162 COVID-19 hospitalizations

581 of 3,802 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

30 COVID-19 hospitalizations

140 of 736 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

49 COVID-19 hospitalizations

235 of 1,341 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

107 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1,212 of 3,653 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

78 COVID-19 hospitalizations

404 of 1,662 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: