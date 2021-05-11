Florida reports 3,263 coronavirus cases, 49 new deaths

A total of 2,275,365 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 3,263 new coronavirus cases for May 10, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report.

On Tuesday, the state reported another 48 Floridians and one non-resident had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 35,831 residents and 716 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began – a total of 36,547 deaths in the state related to the virus.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Monday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the number to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

As for testing, the health department reported 5 percent of 78,746 test results returned from labs were positive for coronavirus through May 10.

As for hospitalizations, 2,715 people in Florida were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 646 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, a total of 92,348 people in Florida were hospitalized with the virus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported to the state since the beginning of May:

May 1: 3,841

3,841 May 2: 3,078

3,078 May 3: 3,682

3,682 May 4: 4,394

4,394 May 5: 4,504

4,504 May 6: 4,165

4,165 May 7: 3,977

3,977 May 8 : 3,231

3,231 May 9: 2,296

2,296 May 10: 3,263

Understanding the numbers

Reported COVID-19 cases in Florida surged at the beginning of 2021, with most of January reporting more than 10,000 cases a day. And, the state didn't see percent positivity below 5 percent the entire month, with many daily reports in the double digits.

Since Feb. 4, however, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida have remained under 10,000.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 19,816 for Jan. 6. The report released on Jan. 2 of 31,518 newly-reported cases is higher, but that report combined updates for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The lowest single-day case number the state has reported since early June is 738, confirmed on Sept. 28.

On Oct. 30, Florida became the third state to cross the 800,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. Then, on Dec. 1, Florida became the third state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases. On March 20, Florida became the third state to surpass 2 million confirmed cases. The United States has more than 32.7 million coronavirus cases as of May 11, the highest recorded number in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

California and Texas have 3.7 and 2.9 million cases, respectively.

Florida's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report.

The state added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

The positivity rate is crucial for reopening. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said it must remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span for the agency to recommend reopening.

However, it can be somewhat misleading: The number of people tested statewide varies each day. Health officials say they would like to see a high – but steady – number of people tested every day and a suppressed percent positivity figure.

Florida has been in "Phase 3" of reopening since Sept. 25, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

On April 5, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility opened to all adults in Florida.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of May 11, 2,715 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 646 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 92,348 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 9:30 a.m. May 11

Citrus:

14 COVID-19 hospitalizations

90 of 301 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

2 COVID-19 hospitalization

46 of 58 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalization

0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

35 COVID-19 hospitalizations

251 of 758 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

24 COVID-19 hospitalizations

37 of 300 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

187 COVID-19 hospitalizations

825 of 4,140 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

32 COVID-19 hospitalizations

96 of 774 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

77 COVID-19 hospitalizations

244of 1,429 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

115 COVID-19 hospitalizations

730 of 3,142 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

125 COVID-19 hospitalizations

364 of 1,695 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: