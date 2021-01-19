Coronavirus in Florida: State reports another 9,816 cases of COVID-19

A total of 1,589,097 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

TAMPA, Fla — Florida added 9,816 new coronavirus cases for Jan. 18, according to the Department of Health's latest report.

A total of 1,589,097 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Last month, Florida became the third state to report more than 1 million cases, after California and Texas. Florida alone added 315,149 new cases of COVID-19 in December -- roughly 6,000 fewer cases than the peak in July.

So far this January, the state has reported 265,782 cases.

On Tuesday, the state also reported another 162 Floridians and one non-resident had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 24,436 residents and 384 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began -- a total of 24,820 deaths in the state related to the virus.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Monday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the number to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

As for testing, the health department reported 8.97 percent of 129,880 test results returned from labs were positive for coronavirus through Jan. 18.

The median age of Floridians testing positive is 41.

As for hospitalizations, 7,373 people in Florida were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 1,683 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, a total of 68,478 people in Florida were hospitalized with the virus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported to the state in December and the beginning of the new year:

December 1: 9,994

9,994 December 2: 10,870

10,870 December 3: 10,177

10,177 December 4: 10,431

10,431 December 5: 8,436

8,436 December 6: 7,711

7,711 December 7: 7,985

7,985 December 8: 9,592

9,592 December 9: 11,335

11,335 December 10: 11,699

11,699 December 11: 10,577

10,577 December 12: 8,958

8,958 December 13: 8,452

8,452 December 14: 9,411

9,411 December 15: 11,541

11,541 December 16: 13,148

13,148 December 17: 13,000

13,000 December 18: 11,682

11,682 December 19: 8,401

8,401 December 20: 11,015

11,015 December 21: 10,434

10,434 December 22: 11,384

11,384 December 23: 13,147

13,147 December 24: Report not released due to Christmas

Report not released due to Christmas December 25: 17,042

17,042 December 26: 7,391

7,391 December 27: 8,198

8,198 December 28: 12,075

12,075 December 29: 13,871

13,871 December 30: 17,192

17,192 December 31: Report not released due to the new year

Report not released due to the new year January 1: 31,518

31,518 January 2: 10,603

10,603 January 3: 11,256

11,256 January 4: 15,431

15,431 January 5: 17,783

17,783 January 6: 19,816

19,816 January 7: 19,530

19,530 January 8: 15,445

15,445 January 9: 12,313

12,313 January 10: 11,576

11,576 January 11: 14,896

14,896 January 12: 13,990

13,990 January 13: 13,720

13,720 January 14: 16,875

16,875 January 15: 12,119

12,119 January 16: 11,093

11,093 January 17: 8,002

8,002 January 18: 9,816

Understanding the numbers

Since mid-July, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida remained under 10,000. And, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 16, daily reported cases stayed below 4,000.

That changed on Nov. 15, when the state reported 10,105 new cases for the day prior.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 19,816 for Jan. 6. The report released on Jan. 2 of 31,518 newly-reported cases is higher, but that reported combined updates for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The lowest single-day case number the state has reported since early June is 738, confirmed on Sept. 28.

On Oct. 30, Florida became the third state to cross the 800,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. Then on Dec. 1, Florida became the third state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases. As of Jan. 19, California and Texas have 3 and 2.1 million cases, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, the United States has more than 24 million coronavirus cases as of Jan. 19, the highest recorded number in the world.

The state's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report.

The state added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

The positivity rate is crucial for reopening. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said it must remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span for the agency to recommend reopening.

However, it can be somewhat misleading: The number of people tested statewide varies each day. Health officials say they would like to see a high -- but steady -- number of people tested every day and a suppressed percent positivity figure.

Florida has been in "Phase 3" of reopening since Sept. 25, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

New cases have risen significantly in recent months, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of Jan. 19, 7,373 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,683 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 68,478 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021

Citrus:

47 COVID-19 hospitalizations

68 of 304 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

10 COVID-19 hospitalizations

24 of 58 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

0 of 27 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

78 COVID-19 hospitalizations

180 of 789 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

59 COVID-19 hospitalizations

22 of 277 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

435 COVID-19 hospitalizations

745 of 4,248 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

87 COVID-19 hospitalizations

124 of 808 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

183 COVID-19 hospitalizations

242 of 1,437 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

346 COVID-19 hospitalizations

711 of 3,160 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

303 COVID-19 hospitalizations

301 of 1,734 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: