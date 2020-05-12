Florida reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day

Of the 158,182 test results returned from labs, 7.32 percent were positive for COVID-19 through Dec. 4.





The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 10,431 new coronavirus cases for Dec. 4.

Earlier this week, Florida became the third state to report more than 1 million cases, following California and Texas. A total of 1,049,638 people in Florida have tested positive since the pandemic began.

In November, Florida reported 200,753 cases of COVID-19 -- nearly 20 percent of the total number of cases in the state since March.

The state on Saturday also reported another 90 Floridians and one non-resident have died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 19,084 residents and 243 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began -- a total of 19,327 deaths in the state related to coronavirus.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Thursday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the number to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

As for testing, the health department reported 7.32 percent of 158,182 test results returned from labs were positive for COVID-19 through Dec. 4. The median age of Floridians testing positive is 40.

As for hospitalizations, 4,346 people in Florida were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of Friday afternoon. Of those, 1,073 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, a total of 56,317 people in Florida have been hospitalized with the virus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

9,956 July 30 : 8,989

: 8,989 July 31: 9,643

9,643 August 1: 7,104

7,104 August 2: 4,752

4,752 August 3: 5,446

5,446 August 4: 5,409

5,409 August 5: 7,650

7,650 August 6: 7,686

7,686 August 7: 8,502

8,502 August 8: 6,229

6,229 August 9: 4,155

4,155 August 10: 5,831

5,831 August 11: 8,109

8,109 August 12: 6,236

6,236 August 13: 6,148

6,148 August 14: 6,352

6,352 August 15: 3,779

3,779 August 16: 2,678

2,678 August 17: 3,838

3,838 August 18: 4,115

4,115 August 19: 4,555

4,555 August 20: 4,684

4,684 August 21: 4,311

4,311 August 22: 2,974

2,974 August 23: 2,258

2,258 August 24: 2,673

2,673 August 25 : 3,220

: 3,220 August 26: 3,269

3,269 August 27: 3,815

3,815 August 28: 3,197

3,197 August 29: 2,583

2,583 August 30: 1,885

1,885 August 31: 7,569 (Quest Diagnostics backlog)*

7,569 (Quest Diagnostics backlog)* September 1: 2,402

2,402 September 2: 3,571

3,571 September 3 : 3,198

: 3,198 September 4: 3,656

3,656 September 5: 2,564

2,564 September 6: 1,838

1,838 September 7: 1,823

1,823 September 8: 2,056

2,056 September 9: 2,583

2,583 September 10: 3,650

3,650 September 11: 3,190

3,190 September 12: 2,423

2,423 September 13: 1,736

1,736 September 14: 3,116

3,116 September 15: 2,355

2,355 September 16: 3,255

3,255 September 17: 3,204

3,204 September 18: 3,573

3,573 September 19: 2,521

2,521 September 20: 1,685

1,685 September 21: 2,470

2,470 September 22: 2,590

2,590 September 23: 2,541

2,541 September 24: 2,847

2,847 September 25: 2,795

2,795 September 26: 1,882

1,882 September 27: 738

738 September 28: 3,266

3,266 September 29: 1,948

1,948 September 30: 2,628

2,628 October 1: 2,660

2,660 October 2: 2,811

2,811 October 3: 1,868

1,868 October 4: 1,415

1,415 October 5: 2,241

2,241 October 6: 2,582

2,582 October 7: 3,306

3,306 October 8: 2,908

2,908 October 9: No daily report due to Dept. of Health technical issue*

No daily report due to Dept. of Health technical issue* October 10: 5,570

5,570 October 11: 1,533

1,533 October 12: 2,725

2,725 October 13: 2,883

2,883 October 14: 3,356

3,356 October 15: 3,449

3,449 October 16: 4,044

4,044 October 17: 2,539

2,539 October 18: 1,707

1,707 October 19: 3,662

3,662 October 20: 2,145

2,145 October 21: 5,557

5,557 October 22: 3,689

3,689 October 23: 4,471

4,471 October 24: 2,385

2,385 October 25: 3,377

3,377 October 26: 4,298

4,298 October 27: 4,115

4,115 October 28: 4,198

4,198 October 29: 5,592

5,592 October 30: 2,331

2,331 October 31: 4,865

4,865 November 1: 4,651

4,651 November 2: 4,637

4,637 November 3: 4,423

4,423 November 4: 6,257

6,257 November 5: 5,245

5,245 November 6: 4,452

4,452 November 7: 6,820

6,820 November 8: 3,924

3,924 November 9: 4,353

4,353 November 10: 5,838

5,838 November 11: 5,607

5,607 November 12: 6,933

6,933 November 13: 4,544

4,544 November 14: 10,105

10,105 November 15: 4,663

4,663 November 16: 7,459

7,459 November 17: 7,925

7,925 November 18: 9,085

9,085 November 19: 9,085

9,085 November 20: 8,410

8,410 November 21: 6,586

6,586 November 22: 6,221

6,221 November 23: 8,555

8,555 November 24: 8,376

8,376 November 25: No daily report due to Thanksgiving*

No daily report due to Thanksgiving* November 26: 17,345 (combined report for Nov. 25-26)

17,345 (combined report for Nov. 25-26) November 27: 6,276

6,276 November 28: 7,364

7,364 November 29: 6,658

6,658 November 30: 8,847

8,847 December 1: 9,994

9,994 December 2: 10,870

10,870 December 3: 10,177

10,177 December 4: 10,431

Breaking down the numbers

Since mid-July, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida remained under 10,000. And, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 16, daily reported cases stayed below 4,000.

That changed on Nov. 15, when the state reported 10,105 new cases for the day prior.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11. The report released on Nov. 27 of 17,345 newly-reported cases is higher, but that reported combined updates for Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

The lowest single-day case number the state has reported since early June is 738 confirmed on Sept. 28.

On Oct. 30, Florida became the third state to cross the 800,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. Then on Dec. 1, Florida became the third state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases. As of Dec. 4, Texas and California have reported more than 1.2 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, the United States has more than 14.3 million coronavirus cases as of Dec. 5, the highest recorded number in the world.

The state's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report.

The state added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

The positivity rate is crucial for reopening. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said it must remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span for the agency to recommend reopening.

However, it can be somewhat misleading: The number of people tested statewide varies each day, and recently the percent positive has ranged from above 6 percent to nearly 10 percent.

Health officials say they would like to see a high -- but steady -- number of people tested every day and a suppressed percent positivity figure.

Until Aug. 21, Florida had not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. In July, the state reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

The reports for Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, showed positivity rates below 10 percent for the first time since June 24. The positivity rate reported for Oct. 3 (3.74 percent) is the lowest Florida has seen since early June.

In November, the percent positive rate reported daily didn't drop below 6 percent.

Florida has been in "Phase 3" of reopening since Sept. 25, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

New cases have dropped significantly in recent months, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of Dec. 5, 4,346 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,073 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 56,317 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 3 p.m. Dec. 5, 2020.

Citrus:

58 COVID-19 hospitalizations

66 of 300 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

5 COVID-19 hospitalization

40 of 58 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations 0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

52 COVID-19 hospitalizations

205 of 727 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

63 COVID-19 hospitalizations

30 of 260 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

238 COVID-19 hospitalizations

860 of 4,043 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

57 COVID-19 hospitalizations

102 of 767 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

122 COVID-19 hospitalizations

312 of 1,426 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

204 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1,005 of 3,350 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

137 COVID-19 hospitalizations

358 of 1,685 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota:

137 COVID-19 hospitalizations

95 of 1,290 total staffed hospital beds are available