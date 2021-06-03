Coronavirus in Florida: State adds 4,690 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths

With 4.91 percent of 113,421 test results coming back positive, the state records its lowest positivity rate since late October 2020.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 4,690 coronavirus cases for March 5, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report.

A total of 1,940,897 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, the state reported another 98 Floridians and nine non-residents had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 31,620 residents and 580 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began – a total of 32,200 deaths in the state related to the virus.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Friday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the number to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

As for testing, the health department reported 4.91 percent of 113,421 test results returned from labs were positive for coronavirus through March 5.

The median age of Floridians testing positive is 38.

As for hospitalizations, 3,352 people in Florida were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of Saturday afternoon. Of those, 783 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, a total of 80,863 people in Florida were hospitalized with the virus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported to the state since February:

February 1: 10,533

10,533 February 2: 6,979

6,979 February 3: 7,711

7,711 February 4: 11,543

11,543 February 5: 7,486

7,486 February 6: 6,624

6,624 February 7: 5,737

5,737 February 8: 7,023

7,023 February 9: 7,537

7,537 February 10: 8,525

8,525 February 11: 7,617

7,617 February 12: 7,515

7,515 February 13: 5,436

5,436 February 14: 3,615

3,615 February 15: 6,297

6,297 February 16: 7,342

7,342 February 17: 5,117

5,117 February 18: 6,683

6,683 February 19: 7,280

7,280 February 20: 5,065

5,065 February 21: 4,151

4,151 February 22: 5,610

5,610 February 23: 7,128

7,128 February 24: 6,640

6,640 February 25: 5,922

5,922 February 26: 5,459

5,459 February 27: 5,539

5,539 February 28: 1,700

1,700 March 1: 7,179

7,179 March 2: 6,014

6,014 March 3: 6,118

6,118 March 4: 5,975

5,975 March 5: 4,690

Understanding the numbers

Since mid-July, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida remained under 10,000. And, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 16, daily reported cases stayed below 4,000.

That changed on Nov. 15, when the state reported 10,105 new cases for the day prior.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 19,816 for Jan. 6. The report released on Jan. 2 of 31,518 newly-reported cases is higher, but that reported combined updates for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The lowest single-day case number the state has reported since early June is 738, confirmed on Sept. 28.

On Oct. 30, Florida became the third state to cross the 800,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. Then on Dec. 1, Florida became the third state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases. The United States has more than 28.9 million coronavirus cases as of March 6, the highest recorded number in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

California and Texas have 3.5 and 2.6 million cases, respectively.

Florida's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report.

The state added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

The positivity rate is crucial for reopening. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said it must remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span for the agency to recommend reopening.

However, it can be somewhat misleading: The number of people tested statewide varies each day. Health officials say they would like to see a high – but steady – number of people tested every day and a suppressed percent positivity figure.

Florida has been in "Phase 3" of reopening since Sept. 25, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

New cases have been on the decrease in recent weeks, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of March 6, 3,352 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 783 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 80,863 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 2 p.m. on March 6

Citrus:

18 COVID-19 hospitalizations

81 of 303 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

6 COVID-19 hospitalization

33 of 58 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalization

0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

37 COVID-19 hospitalizations

161 of 745 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

27 COVID-19 hospitalizations

48 of 257 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

211 COVID-19 hospitalizations

913 of 4,090 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

58 COVID-19 hospitalizations

118 of 799 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

64 COVID-19 hospitalizations

309 of 1,454 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

165 COVID-19 hospitalizations

780 of 3,174 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

131 COVID-19 hospitalizations

391 of 1,705 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: