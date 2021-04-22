Florida reports 6,684 new coronavirus cases, 84 new deaths

A total of 2,191,038 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 6,684 new coronavirus cases for April 21, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report.

A total of 2,191,038 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, the state reported another 80 Floridians and four non-residents had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 34,696 residents and 682 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began – a total of 35,378 deaths in the state related to the virus.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Wednesday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the number to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

As for testing, the health department reported 6.19 percent of 130,104 test results returned from labs were positive for coronavirus through April 21.

As for hospitalizations, 3,411 people in Florida were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of Thursday afternoon. Of those, 884 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, a total of 88,958 people in Florida were hospitalized with the virus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported to the state since April began:

April 1: 6,490

6,490 April 2: 6,017

6,017 April 3: 4,794

4,794 April 4 : 3,480

3,480 April 5: 5,556

5,556 April 6: 5,885

5,885 April 7: 7,939

7,939 April 8: 7,121

7,121 April 9: 6,906

6,906 April 10: 5,520

5,520 April 11: 1,613

1,613 April 12: 9,068

9,068 April 13: 6,772

6,772 April 14: 6,762

6,762 April 15: 7,296

7,296 April 16: 6,323

6,323 April 17: 6,834

6,834 April 18: 4,237

4,237 April 19: 5,645

5,645 April 20: 5,571

5,571 April 21: 6,684

Understanding the numbers

Reported COVID-19 cases in Florida surged at the beginning of 2021, with most of January reporting more than 10,000 cases a day. And, the state didn't see percent positivity below 5 percent the entire month, with many daily reports in the double digits.

Since Feb. 4, however, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida have remained under 10,000.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 19,816 for Jan. 6. The report released on Jan. 2 of 31,518 newly-reported cases is higher, but that report combined updates for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The lowest single-day case number the state has reported since early June is 738, confirmed on Sept. 28.

On Oct. 30, Florida became the third state to cross the 800,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. Then, on Dec. 1, Florida became the third state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases. On March 20, Florida became the third state to surpass 2 million confirmed cases. The United States has more than 31.8 million coronavirus cases as of April 22, the highest recorded number in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

California and Texas have 3.7 and 2.8 million cases, respectively.

Florida's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report.

The state added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

The positivity rate is crucial for reopening. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said it must remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span for the agency to recommend reopening.

However, it can be somewhat misleading: The number of people tested statewide varies each day. Health officials say they would like to see a high – but steady – number of people tested every day and a suppressed percent positivity figure.

Florida has been in "Phase 3" of reopening since Sept. 25, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

On April 5, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility opened to all adults in Florida.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

New cases have slowly been on the rise, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of April 22, 3,411 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 884 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 88,958 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 1:30 p.m. on April 22

Citrus:

15 COVID-19 hospitalizations

249 of 309 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

2 COVID-19 hospitalization

18 of 57 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

1 COVID-19 hospitalization

24 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

36 COVID-19 hospitalizations

578 of 751 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

35 COVID-19 hospitalizations

247 of 258 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

268 COVID-19 hospitalizations

3,439 of 4,151 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

26 COVID-19 hospitalizations

702 of 776 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

87 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1,218 of 1,463 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

194 COVID-19 hospitalizations

2,585 of 3,295 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

162 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1,401 of 1,742 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: