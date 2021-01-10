Florida reports lowest COVID-19 case count, percent positivity in months

The state reported 37,772 new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30.

FLORIDA, USA — The most recent wave of COVID-19 in Florida continues to head in a positive trend as the state's weekly average for cases reaches its lowest point in months.

On Friday, Florida's Department of Health reported 37,772 new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. That's the lowest number of reported cases over a week since July 2.

The same improvement can be seen in the state's percent positivity for new cases. Florida reported that its percent positivity over the past week was 6.5 percent. That's the lowest percent positivity the state has seen since the week of June 25.

The primary difference between the past summer's worsening pandemic and the last is the availability of vaccines, as well as the more infectious version of COVID-19, the delta variant, which took hold as the primary variant.

Health experts referred to the wave of surging cases and hospitalizations as a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19, which helps to limit the spread of the virus and reduces hospitalizations and deaths.