COVID-related hospitalizations in Florida show signs of 'a downward trend'

It's not a time to let our guard down — people still need to step up and take the vaccine, the CEO of the Florida Hospital Association said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Florida experienced a noticeable decrease over the past week. Time will tell, though, whether the trend — and good news — continues.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, there were 15,488 total confirmed hospitalizations for Monday, Aug. 30, statewide. The figure is a 9.5-percent decrease from the week prior, the group said.

The FHA's latest graph shows the number of COVID-related hospitalizations peaking around 16,500-17,000 for several days since mid-August before appearing to decrease.

"Fingers crossed, we may be seeing the beginning of a downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but new cases remain near all-time highs, so it is much too early to declare victory," Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew said in a statement last week.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for August 30, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 15,488 pic.twitter.com/EJwSN8z6Id — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 30, 2021

The decrease comes as Florida's seven-day moving average of total vaccine doses administered averages about 80,000 — a summertime high, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, too, is the seven-day average of people who now are considered fully vaccinated.

Florida still is experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission, however. Since early August, the state's seven-day moving average has remained above 20,000 daily cases — the highest average in the U.S.

But there are encouraging signs, with the state reporting the lowest number of daily new cases since the end of July on Sunday, and the state's new case positivity for the week of Aug. 20-26 is the lowest since mid-July, according to the Department of Health.