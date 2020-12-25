x
DOH: Florida daily COVID-19 report won't be released on Christmas Day

Daily releases will resume Saturday, Dec. 26.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Similar to the Thanksgiving holiday, Florida Department of Health won't release its daily coronavirus report on Christmas Day. 

"In recognition of the Christmas Holiday, there will not be any COVID-19 reports today. Reports will resume on Saturday. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!" A spokesperson with the Department of Health said in a statement Friday morning.

As of Thursday's report, 1,247,546 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. A total of 20,995 residents and 300 non-residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. 

