DOH: Florida daily COVID-19 report won't be released on Christmas Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Similar to the Thanksgiving holiday, Florida Department of Health won't release its daily coronavirus report on Christmas Day.
"In recognition of the Christmas Holiday, there will not be any COVID-19 reports today. Reports will resume on Saturday. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!" A spokesperson with the Department of Health said in a statement Friday morning.
As of Thursday's report, 1,247,546 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. A total of 20,995 residents and 300 non-residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
