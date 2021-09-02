Questions arise after changes are made to when COVID numbers are reported

Epidemiologist: "I don't think there's anything nefarious..."

TAMPA, Fla. — A few weeks back, the COVID numbers you'd hear us report were based on when the cases and deaths were reported to the state.

Now, the deaths are recorded when that person died and cases are recorded when that person tested positive.

"When the data are being updated by the Florida Department of Health, the total deaths that are being reported in that data set are the same regardless of the manner in which you're reporting them," explained USF Epidemiologist Dr. Jason Salemi. "Nothing has happened to that total number. It's just the distribution of deaths by date is different. Now they're based on, not when they were reported, but when they actually occurred.

"And again, I don't think there's anything nefarious, it's just you have to know how to analyze the data and the strengths and weaknesses of looking at that data."

When asked why the Florida Department of Health changed the way they are reporting the numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office tells us 11 other states and New York City report COVID deaths the same way Florida does by date of death — and Florida uses the CDC's definition to count COVID deaths.

"It might be a little bit concerning if you would have been tracking the numbers, the way they used to be reported, you would have seen a big rise in deaths at the end," Salemi said. "If you track them the new way that they're being reported, even though it's more accurate, you would see a decrease at the end.

"And so, people analyzing the data from one day to the next would have seen this very big change and wonder what happened to now seemingly make the situation look better in Florida. And again, this is where just no matter what you're looking at, this is the most accurate file. And if you ask me for a state, if they were going to report death information to me, this is how I would ask for it."

This information only came to light when media outlets started to ask questions.

10 Investigates did ask the Department of Health why they did not let anyone know about the recent change in reporting.

They didn't get back to us but we'll stay on top of this until we get answers.

A spokesperson for the governor's office did respond in an email:

"As far as I am aware, there are no plans to change the way data is reported going forward – but if anything changes, DOH will be transparent in explaining it just as they were 3 weeks ago when Miami Herald and other media outlets inquired about a change in reporting (as quoted in the August 14 Herald article).

"I’ll defer to DOH to see if they have anything further to add."