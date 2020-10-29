What do today's coronavirus numbers tell us about 6 months from now?

Health experts are using today's data to look at projections six months out. But we can change that with what do.

TAMPA, Fla. — What do our daily numbers about coronavirus tell us about where we could be six months from today? Health experts are out with new projections.

We're seeing the numbers increase here and in states across the country. So, doctors with the Infectious Diseases Society of America are looking at new modeling based on what we are doing right now.

Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says the new projections show 405,000 deaths in the United States by Feb. 1. He says if 95 percent of people wore a mask, 75,000 lives could be saved.

Globally, he says there could be 2.5 million deaths by Feb. 1, and 500,000 lives could be saved if 95 percent of people wore a mask.

But Dr. Amesh Adalja, with the Infectious Diseases Society of America, emphasizes that modeling isn't like looking into a crystal ball. They will change, based on what we do.

"There are assumptions built into models and models will be a reflection of reality but we still, because we are living in that reality have the ability to change the trajectory of those models."

Dr. Adalja had a great explanation of percent positivity. He said to think of it as, how hard is it to find a case? You want to be somewhere where it is difficult to find a case of coronavirus. If it's becoming easier to find a case, or the percent is increasing, that's when it's becoming a problem.

