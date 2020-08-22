Coronavirus pandemic could slow disaster crew response times, so they're asking you to be prepared

Electric crews and the Red Cross are getting ready to respond, if they're needed, but the pandemic safety protocols could slow them down.

TAMPA, Fla. — While the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season progresses, electrical crews and the American Red Cross are getting ready to respond if needed.

"Hurricane season doesn't pause for a pandemic or any other reason," Rachel Nelson with the American Red Cross Central Florida said.

Nelson says their work will look a lot different. Disaster crews are the first ones on the ground during any disaster. They're taking COVID-19 precautions to protect themselves and the people they go to help.

"Temperature screening, they do have to wear masks, they do have to social distance. This is a unique year, this is a unique hurricane season," Duke Energy spokesperson Ana Gibbs said.

Extra layers of protection could slow their response times. Their base camp is ready to house over 3,000 staff and personnel, but they'll be put in micro staging sites to limit exposure.

"Envision a tent city that's ready to be used at any moment if a storm comes through. That is something that is very different and more advanced than anything we've done before," Gibbs said.

American Red Cross disaster crews are also setting up differently. Five days before landfall they start kicking things into gear.

"Everything slows down with COVID because of protocols and putting those safety procedures in place takes time. It will move a little slower," Nelson said.

The Red Cross of Central Florida won't be flying in volunteers from other states to help because there's a risk they could spread the virus.

"We won't see hundreds of volunteers flying in to support us in a major hurricane like we've had in prior years. It's just not safe, so we're really going to be relying on our local volunteers to fulfill our needs," Nelson said.

The Red Cross has been recruiting local volunteers for the past few months to fill in the gaps on their staff. If you'd like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

What other people are reading right now:

