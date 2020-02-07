Metro Lagoon employees test positive for coronavirus

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Metro Lagoon in Wesley Chapel is testing all of its employees Thursday after two of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Metro Lagoon said all of its staff members will get tested and they must test negative before they can go back to work.
Out of an abundance of caution, the community shut down its lagoon Thursday so staff could get tested. The community's happy hour was also postponed because of the coronavirus cases.
All employees must get their temperatures checked before they clock in for work and are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick.
Lagoon management said they planned to open the lagoon back up Friday. The happy hour will also be rescheduled for a later date.
